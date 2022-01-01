The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally has started with a 19-kilometer prologue with more appetizer flavor than real competition. A small timed special in which Australian Daniel Sanders has achieved victory in motorcycles. The GasGas rider completed the prologue in 55 minutes and 30 seconds, a time with which he beat Pablo Quintanilla by exactly one minute. For his part, Ross Branch finished third. In the quad category, the current champion Manuel Andujar has been the fastest and amassed 1 minute and 35 seconds ahead of Alexandre Giroud as soon as this Dakar started.

Motorcycles



19 kilometers against the clock starting in reverse order by number. Few conclusions can be found in a prologue in which Daniel Sanders has been the fastest ‘motard’. The Australian rider has completed the competitive stage in 55 minutes and 30 seconds on the back of his GasGas, record that has helped him to overcome by one minute the Honda of Pablo Quintanilla. The podium of the stage was completed by Ross Branch with the Yamaha after beating defending champion Kevin Benavides by just five seconds. The ‘top 5’ of the stage has been completed by Matthias Walkner with the second of the KTM.

All the ‘motards’ except the Spanish José María García Domínguez have passed the prologue normally.

In a margin of five and a half minutes, the 15 best riders of the special have moved, ‘motards’ who will be able to choose their starting position in the first stage of the Dakar, called 1B by the organization so as not to give the name of a prologue to today’s day. A ‘top 15’ in which there is no lack of Adrien Van Beveren, Sam Sunderland, Toby Price or Joan Barreda. The Spanish has been the only national ‘motard’ among the fifteen best. Andrew Short, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ricky Brabec, Luciano Benavides, Martin Michek and Bradley Cox they have completed these first fifteen positions at the end of the stage.

Beyond Joan Barreda, ninth at the end of the prologue, the ‘Spanish army’ has staged a somewhat discreet start to Dakar. Lorenzo Santolino has finished 21st, while Joan Pedrero has been 38th. Although it is true that there is a certain strategic component in the development of the prologue, it cannot be said that it was a good start for both. Javi Vega was 60th, while Albert Martín García finished 69th. The rest of the ‘motards’ have reached the goal normally, except José María García Domínguez. The only rider on the back of a BMW on this Dakar has suffered problems during the stage and his continuity is hanging by a thread.