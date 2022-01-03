The first stage of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally has claimed many victims, including many of our pilots. Joan Barreda on motorcycles and Nani Roma and Carlos Sainz on cars will have to face tomorrow’s session from a late position in the general classification, having lost a lot of time compared to the current leaders. They all agree in pointing out one of the ‘waypoints’ of the final section of the stage as the main culprit of this debacle. Difficulties in locating it have had many pilots circling the desert for a long time.

Lorenzo Santolino He has achieved the fifth best time on motorcycles, equaling his best partial result in a Dakar, despite the doubts he has faced at some point on the route: «At kilometer 110 I caught Xavier De Soultrait and I have been pulling until kilometer 240 that we have found in front of many leading pilots. We stopped to see what they were saying and, at that moment, De Soultrait was coming, We have checked the ‘roadbooks’ to decide, and we have said’ Shall we continue? I think we’re fine, let’s give it ‘. We have been confirming. It is true that there are moments that you doubt, there are many changes of direction, midpoints that make you doubt … At the end there was a ‘waypoint’ that does not open until you are there. It was a bit risky, but we thought we were fine and we hit it ».

Lorenzo Santolino has been the exception to the rule of a bad day. The man from Salamanca has finished the fifth stage.

Joan Barreda He did not have the same luck and the difficulties in finding one of the ‘waypoints’ left him out of the ‘top 20’: «It was a difficult stage. Throughout the day it was difficult, but especially in the last 50 kilometers there was a note with an invisible waypoint. We came with very few references and the truth is that it was impossible, very difficult to find it. We had to do a very long loop of several kilometers, I passed the same place several times and even at the end I was a bit worried about gasoline. In the end, with the reference of other pilots arriving, I was able to find it. It’s like that, it’s the first day. There is still a lot of Dakar ahead and this is a bit of a preview of what these days can be.

Isaac feliu, who has suffered several falls in the final section of the stage, has also pointed out the difficulties in finding that control point: «There has come a time when many motorcycles and cars came face to face and although I know that I should not do it, I have turned around because I thought it was not going well. Then I have lost the reference of the kilometer in which I was and I have been looking without a head. We have met Carles Falcón and Albert Martín and We could not find the ‘waypoint’ but in the end at one point we have seen it because there was a danger 2 in the next panel and the sentinel has warned us, then we have seen that we were very close, we have validated it and we have followed. In the last 30 kilometers the terrain was a red sand with a lot of rut and pothole and there I had a good fall and as a result of this, another 3 have come. But I have finished the first stage. Tomorrow more and better”.

Carlos Sainz has been very critical of the organization due to the navigation model of the race.

Carlos Checa He was the best Spaniard in the car category, but he had to settle for 23rd place after having the same problem as most of his teammates: «Glad to have finished because I think we have had a very good rhythm. In some moments we even had riders in front of us who had gotten lost, they have passed and we were able to be with them, to see a little the rhythm of those in front. I think we drove quite well, keeping the car, but also leaving nothing behind. There have been two key moments, one in which we have gotten a bit lost and especially another looking for a ‘waypoint’ that we have not found. Tomorrow for another stage »

Nani Rome He also regretted having lost more than an hour due to the difficulty of finding the waypoint, despite not having had any additional problems during the stage: «The car had a very good pace, as we are only warming up, increasing speed little by little, but sometimes all our hard work is not fully resolved by the navigation we had today. We went back twice to a previous ‘waypoint’ and restarted navigation with all caps, but it still didn’t work. We went back 8 kilometers again to find the right path. It’s very frustrating because we did a great clean stage, driving well, safely, without punctures and with good speed with the Hunter. We just couldn’t find this landmark».

Carlos Sainz, who has lost more than two hours in this first stage compared to the leader, went further expressing his disappointment at what happened and pointing to the organization of the Rally: «There was a point where it put the midpoint 10 degrees, and on that road instead of going to heading 10 sometimes it would go to heading 300. We thought it was wrong and we have been back and forth several times. and there were countless cars, motorcycles and quads doing the same. We have not been able, for me and many people we have not understood what was happening, as Lucas can explain it better. How many people have been lost there? Either we are all very stupid or in short, there are many dakares already, I am very disappointed. If the Dakar wants to do it like this, and that on the second day of the race what happened happens, it’s a shame».

Cristina Gutierrez He finished fifth in the lightweight prototype category after suffering mechanical problems and wasting time at the ‘waypoint’ of discord: “It was a very Dakarian stage, very complete. The first part of the special went very well. We were seconds to a minute from Seth Quintero and we were doing a very nice pace, very strong, with very good navigation and just after the ‘refueling’ when the problems started. As we started the second part of the special, the steering bar came off. I’ve been left without an address, thank goodness it was an area where there was no danger because it could have been a lot worse. We have been repairing for half an hour and we have resumed the march. Almost at the end we had navigation problems like a lot of people in that ‘waypoint’. It was a shame because the stage was going super well, but it is the first day and there are many more left.