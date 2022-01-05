

Check all the classifications of the Dakar rally 2022 in the categories of cars, motorcycles, quads Y trucks on the SPORT website.

The fourth stage, starting in Al Qaisumah and ending in Riyadh, was won the Spanish Joan Barreda in the motorcycle category. It is his second victory in this Dakar 2022 and he is already seventh overall. Lorenzo Santolino it also goes up and is already fifth.

In the category of cars, Nasser Al Attiyah He was the fastest after the Saudi penalty Al rajhi Y Carlos Sainz finished third.

DAKAR 2022 MOTORCYCLE CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 4)

1 S. Sunderland (GBR) 15h 30 ’01’ ‘

2 M. Walkner (AUT) at 03:00

3 A. van Beveren (FRA) at 4:54 am

4 D. Sanders (USA) at 07:07

5 L. Santolino (ESP) at 10:28

—

7 J. Barreda (ESP) at 14:12

DAKAR 2022 CAR CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 4)

1 N. Al-Attiyah (CAT) – 13h 26 ’02’ ‘

2 S. Loeb (FRA) at 38:05

3 Y. Al Rajhi (SAU) at 49:15

4 G. De Villiers (LDS) at 49:17

5 L. Álvarez (ARG) at 53:58

–

16 C. Sainz (ESP) at 02:20:13

QUADS DAKAR 2022 CLASSIFICATION (AFTER STAGE 4)

1 P. Copetti (USA) 19h 25 ’41’ ‘

2 A. Giroud (FRA) at 2:20 PM

3 A. Maksimov (RUS) at 12:55 PM

4 M. Andujar (ARG) at 29:08

5 M. Medeiros (BRA) at 01:15:38

–

eleven A. Feliu (ESP) at 07:06:27

DAKAR TRUCKS CLASSIFICATION 2022 (AFTER STAGE 3)

1 D. Sotnikov (RUS) 10h 42 ’32’ ‘

2 E. Nikolaev (RUS) at 11:45

3 A. Karginov (RUS) at 7:44 pm

4 A. Shibalov (RUS) at 27:05

5 A. Loprais (CHE) at 47:08

–

24 A. Llovera (AND) at 07:31:20

After each day of competition in the test that is being played in Saudi Arabia, we offer you the updated ranking in each category.