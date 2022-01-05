Survival exercise by Lorenzo Santolino and Joan Barreda and fall without consequences of Sara García. Stage victory for Carlos Sainz and accident for Carlos Checa. Nani Roma’s fourth place and a small incident on the track with Tiziano Internò. Laia Sanz’s magnificent stage and problems for Cristina Gutiérrez. The Dakar is always a race of contrasts, but today it has been especially so for the Spanish. With everything, the balance for the ‘Spanish army’ in the third stage is positive, especially for the historic triumph of Carlos Sainz at the controls of the Audi RS Q e-tron.

Lorenzo Santolino He was losing just over eight minutes today compared to Joaquim Rodrigues, the winner of the special, finishing in twentieth place today. This result allows him to remain within the ‘top 10’ of the general motorcycle race: «Today practically everything was dune cords with tracks between the cords, 100% sand. In the navigation there was nothing in particular, in the ‘brieffing’ they did not give us any time that we had to take special care, the navigation has been fluid. I have gone alone until the refueling and Luciano Benavides has caught up with me who started from behind and I have been with him until the end of the stage, I have been in front for some time, it has been very good for us to maintain a correct rhythm and to ensure. One more day”.

Lorenzo Santolino remains among the best in the classification of the motorcycle category.

Joan Barreda He has not been able to repeat the successes of yesterday and has left ten and a half minutes in the third stage when he has problems to locate a mandatory crossing point: «It was a good stage, I think it was not bad. I have opened the whole special and I have felt strong, with good navigation until approximately kilometer 200, where there was a ‘waypoint’ in the dunes that took me some time be able to validate. I think I have lost about 10 minutes until the group has arrived. Anyway, I am happy with the work I have done today.

Sara garcia she had one of the scares of the day when she suffered a high-speed accident that fortunately had no consequences for her: «Another stage less. Super fast, really, short. I came out quite strong because I loved the tracks that were there, they were super fast tracks and I was at the top. I was looking at the ‘roadbook’ and, when I looked up, there was a camel grass that I have eaten at about 100 km / h. I have stuck a good cake, I have bent the spider a little, but luckily nothing has happened to me. Today I have not enjoyed the fast tracks so much because I have not opened everything I wanted, but it is better to keep a little because there are many days of racing».

Loading tweet …

1478370355542728704

Carlos Sainz He was the main protagonist of the day by achieving victory in the car category. This victory, which adds to the 39 he had already won in the Dakar Rally, is special as it inaugurated the Audio track record in the competition and was the first to be achieved with a hybrid vehicle with extended autonomy: «Today is an important day, especially after what happened the first day and if you told me 12 months ago I would have doubted, but I am very happy to help the Audi team to achieve this history victory with so much work behind it. They were expectant and now very happy because they really wanted this first win. The only thing we can do is have fun, recover positions and see how far we get, because we have to understand the car even more, We are still in the process and things may still happen to us in terms of reliability, although yes, we already have a victory. I think it will be in an important place among my memories».

Nani Rome Today he was experiencing a small shock as he was about to involuntarily run over the runner Tiziano Internò. The Catalan had a great gesture by going later to KTM so that Internò could remake the bike. As for its results, the stage has been much calmer: «Today was a great day as it gave me back the feeling I had when I started the rally-raids. Now we have a good speed after losing time in the previous days. It’s difficult for both of us in the car, but it’s part of the sport. Today it has been shown that things can change quickly. I have worked a lot with the BRX team on this car from the beginning and we are happy with the victory achieved yesterday. We must continue in that direction. I know the guys up front and their pace. I know how difficult this rally can be and how it can change.

Nani Roma finished fourth on stage three in the BRX Hunter T1 +.

Laia sanz, who started from far behind, has completed a great stage by staying 20 minutes and 39 seconds behind Sainz’s time. A result that has enormous merit for being sandwiched between the trucks, which it has had to overcome: «It has been a very clean day, the first in which we have had a good time. It was not so bad to go out behind the trucks because it was more open desert, we could find the fast line and they did not bother us so much. We have not stopped, which is the goal, and we have had a good rhythm and without problems, so we are happy».

The protagonists of the Dakar appreciate a third historic day Read news

Carlos Checa he has taken the worst part today among the Spanish runners. After overturning on a dune, his vehicle suffered significant damage that prevented him from continuing to drive. If they manage to repair the damage, they will be able to start tomorrow, although with a very important penalty: «Unfortunately, we have capsized. It has been on a steep slope. We have not been able to continue in the race and right now we are being towed towards the camp. Luckily, Ferran and I are doing well. If we can and the car has no damage that we cannot repair, the objective is to continue in the race tomorrow. We are going to have a huge penalty, but we want to continue living the Dakar experience».