Talent, speed and experience to set the pace at every moment of the race. These are the three qualities that converge in the great references of the Dakar, although in different proportions. Nasser Al-Attiyah, Carlos Sainz, Sébastien Loeb and Stéphane Peterhansel are perhaps the pilots who have achieved the best balance between speed, talent and experience to measure when to attack and when to lift the foot. And perhaps this last point is what differentiates them from the rest, since pilots like Yazeed Al-Rajhi or Benediktas Vanagas have shown great explosiveness and rhythm, although accompanied by certain irregularity and a riding that borders on the limits.

To show the accident that Benediktas Vanagas and his co-pilot Filipe Palmeiro had in the fourth stage of the Dakar, without a doubt the wildest and most spectacular mishap of the rally. Although there have been many riders who have succumbed to the potholes and changes of slope that were in some of the sections of the longest stage of the Dakar, At first glance it seems that Vanagas has paid for his speeding with a spectacular impact against the ground that has catapulted his Toyota Hilux V8 until it gave three turns of the bell. Fortunately, both Benediktas and Filipe have emerged unscathed from the mishap.

In sporting terms, Benediktas Vanagas has seen his options to make a ‘top 10’ in the Dakar evaporateA goal that was in his power in view of the problems faced by some of the great names of the rally such as Carlos Sainz, Stéphane Peterhansel or Nani Roma. Although the Lithuanian started with a discreet pace in the prologue and in the first stage of the rally, Benediktas managed to sneak in eighteenth in the second stage, a position that also happened to occupy in the general. With this position in the classification he also closed the third stage, although Vanagas took a step forward by finishing fifteenth in yesterday’s special.

For Benediktas, this accident puts an end to the upward trend that he had maintained in the Dakar in recent years.. After five participations in the rally, Vanagas finished hatching in the Dakar 2019, edition in which he was only five seconds away from occupying the last place of the ‘top 10’. A year later, the Lithuanian rider confirmed that this performance had not been the flower of an edition and finished 15th overall. Last year he was twelfth, leaving several flashes of his speed, something that has not been able to do this year despite having support from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Overdrive.