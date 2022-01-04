Spanish riders have reaped better results in the second stage of Dakar 2022 than on the previous day, where navigation problems weighed down most of our riders. Joan Barreda has won the stage victory in the motorcycle category, thus obtaining the first triumph of a Spaniard in this edition of the rally and recovering his options to fight for the final victory. Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma have played a good role in cars, getting the third and fifth position of the day respectively.

Joan Barreda He has regained a good part of his options when he achieved stage victory today. After yesterday’s qualifying crash due to navigation problems, the distance to current overall motorcycle leader Sam Suderland has been reduced to 20 minutes. At the end of the tour, the rider was proud of having achieved his twenty-eighth stage victory: «When you know that you have won a stage you are happy, but if you stop to think about the size of having won 28 … it is something that makes me proud. In the end that speaks of my last eight years on the Dakar, I have made my mark. I am happy. Today we had no choice but to attack, so I went out to give it my all after yesterday’s hard blow. I had a really good feeling on the track, with fun dunes to avoid. We still have a lot of the race ahead of us, although the distances to the front row are still important. There are ten days of rally left and anything can happen ”.

Joan Barreda has achieved the victory and is already the Spanish ‘motard’ with the most stage victories on the Dakar.

Lorenzo Santolino remains within the ‘top 10’ of the general, despite having yielded 15 and a half minutes today compared to Barreda. The driver from Salamanca acknowledged not having risked excessively, feeling that he lacked rhythm in some sections: «Happy with how it went, the stage has become long because I have been alone all day. It was sandy, the navigation was not as difficult as on Sunday, but there are always points where you have to pay attention. In the dunes I have taken it easy, I lack a bit of rhythm there and I prefer not to risk. With the bike I feel better and better, you can see that the more kilometers I ride, the better. The important thing is not to waste too much time and not be too far ahead or too far behind».

Albert Martin, together with his teammates Isaac Feliu and Carles Falcón, from the KLIM TwinTrail Racing team, continue to advance in their goal of completing all the stages of the rally. This day has been quite demanding on a physical level: «Hoy we have made many kilometers of link. We got up very early and in the first link I was quite cold. After the stage I have enjoyed it, although it has been of dunes and more dunes, physically hard, especially the last 30 or 40 kilometers. The cars have passed us and they have left the terrain very complicated, since the sand was very wet and there were some complicated ruts».

Carlos Sainz has returned to be among the best after the disaster of the day yesterday.

Carlos Sainz Today he achieved the third time of the day in cars 5 minutes and 52 seconds behind Sébastien Loeb. After completing the stage, he claimed to face the remainder of the rally day by day with the aim of having fun: «It has been a smooth stageWe had to overtake it seems to me 15 cars, but there was no dust, so good. The only thing a small problem with a shock that we are going to see, but nothing important. Little by little we are learning the car, every day is a new experience because we had never raced. The rest of the rally I face it day by day and try to have fun as much as I can.».

Nani Rome He was fifth on today’s stage, just 6 seconds behind the fourth position held by Stéphane Peterhansel. The Catalan rider was happy with the progress made on this stage, as well as the victory of his teammate: «It was a good day for us in the car. We are happy with how things have turned out, since this stage has been much better for us, so things are on the right track for Álex Haro and for me. We were hoping to be a bit faster but at first there were a lot of cars in front of us so the sand had been bitten off making it really soft with really deep wheel tracks which meant we were bottoming out and that hurts when landing. However, it is fantastic for the team that Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin have won the stage, but there is a long way to go with many days to go.

Cristina Gutiérrez continues to progress in the race, even though she has not yet had a quiet day.

Carlos Checa he continues to advance in his first participation in the Dakar. The rider, who remains 22nd overall, declared that he enjoyed the experience of riding alongside riders such as Roma, Sainz and Peterhansel: «Second stage finished and very fun. I have had a great time and we have not left much, beyond a small problem on the screen in which a red light went out and we have doubted a bit in case it was a problem, but the car worked well. We were very fluid, with our rhythm and picking up speed. I loved spending time with Nani Roma, Sainz and Peterhansel, who have passed us, and being able to shoot a section with them is worth everything; it has been very exciting »

Cristina Gutierrez, in the lightweight prototype category, had a difficult day after suffering a puncture and having problems with the jack when changing the wheel and clutch: «We have come to the second stage with great enthusiasm. Yesterday we had a problem in the car and today we punctured a tire and had a problem with the jack, so we’ve wasted a little time. After that we ran out of clutch in the car too, so we tried to pull as fast as we could and we are glad to be in the end. It is only the second stage and a lot can happen on the Dakar. Today it will be my turn, but tomorrow it will be someone else’s; the important thing is to keep trying to waste as little time as possible. Despite the problems, we are still here. We will see in the next one ».