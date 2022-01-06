Dakar 2022 – ASO ‘warns’ that there will be changes in the motorcycle classification

Jan 06, 2022 at 13:09 CET

EFE

Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), organizer of the Dakar, decided to interrupt the motorcycle races and the Dakar Classic before everyone completed the special stage as they could not comply with the security measures due to the “strong mobilization of air assistance means”.

“The results of the motorcycle categories and the Dakar Classic will be adapted to the situation in accordance with the regulations in force. The officials are evaluating different options to choose the fairest solution for all the drivers, both those who have completed the special and those who are standing on the track & rdquor ;, reported in a statement.

On motorcycles, the Australian Toby Price (KTM) won the fifth stage of the Dakar, starting and finishing in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), after going back three minutes behind in the last 100 kilometers of a day of which the British Sam sunderland (Gas Gas) remained the leader of the motorcycle general classification.

The one that will not undergo changes will be that of the cars since “it travels a different itinerary & rdquor; -the one that will make the motorcycles tomorrow Friday- and “has an independent aerial assistance device & rdquor ;, detailed ASO.