Day of contrasts in the Dakar. Carlos Sainz has achieved the first victory for the Audi RS Q e-tron and can boast of being the first driver to win a special with an electric vehicle, in this case an extended range hybrid. With everything, the moral winner of the day was Nasser Al-Attiyah, more leader of the test after endorsing 28 minutes to Sébastien Loeb, fruit of the mechanical problems of the BRX Hunter T1 + of the French. But nevertheless, The Qatari is at the center of controversy and suspicions, while Audi seems resigned not to appeal the theoretical error of the ‘roadbook’ of the first stage.

Nasser Al-Attiyah is very fast, but controversy follows him at the same rate. Sometimes he does it for no reason, but other times for good reasons. And in this case, there is a choice after the first three stages. Because it does not seem reasonable to drop that the Qatari has a ‘roadbook’ different from the rest as Svent Quandt did after the first stage, in which Nasser was the only one to successfully avoid the navigation conflict point. Yes, the FIA ​​sanction for finishing the second stage without the ‘black box’ of your Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + connected is much more logical. However, both situations serve to sow doubts about the Qatari, something that is usually common.

Regarding the first episode, all smoke. Nasser Al-Attiyah does not have a different ‘roadbook’ or, at least, no one has been able to prove it. Audi Sport is not even going to file a protest against the alleged error of the electronic road book at kilometer 257.6 of stage 1B. It is understood that the triumph of Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz with the Audi RS Q e-tron in the third stage has cured all ills at Audi and has cleared Svent Quandt’s mind of conspiracies. Although it can also be understood that ASO’s response has cooled down Audi’s spirits, among other things because there is no section of the sports regulations that supports an appeal.

This episode is closed on paper. ASO defends its good work with the ‘roadbook’ and Audi takes on the result with a stage win in their pocket. Meanwhile, Nasser Al-Attiyah walks to his fourth ‘Touareg’, but with a scythe above his head. The error of the mechanics for not connecting the data collector of his Toyota has cost him a fine of 5,000 euros that must be paid within 48 hours in order not to be suspended. What’s more, the FIA ​​warns that if an offense of the same nature is committed again during the rally, Nasser Al-Attiyah will be disqualified from the event. Ultimately, Nasser has to be just as fast, but more careful.