Daimler will sell all its shares in Renault, and also part of Daimler Truck

The game board for Daimler is going to change shortly. It will divest Renault’s stake, keep Nissan’s (for the time being), and place 65% of Daimler Truck (including the bus business) to its current shareholders.

Daimler AG, parent company of Mercedes-Benz, is going to make two major sales. On the one hand, it is going to sell its entire stake in Renault, a manufacturer with which it still cooperates, as well as a very significant part of the truck division. In theory, all are advantages.

At the beginning of the year we told you about Daimler AG’s intentions to carry out both operations. In February 2021 news came of the possible spin-off of the truck division into a new company – call it spin-off-. This operation had to be endorsed by the shareholders in an extraordinary meeting, and they said yes. On December 10 it will go on sale.

On the other hand, the collaboration between Renault and Mercedes-Benz, which has been going on for more than 10 years, is fading like sugar and shareholder ties are breaking up. Renault announced in March that it would sell its stake in Daimler AG, 3.1% of the company, taking advantage of the stock market recovery of the German parent.

The third generation smart was a joint development with Renault. It went wrong, as with Mitsubishi (2nd) and on its own (1st)

After the market close on Wednesday, Daimler has started offering Renault shares to institutional investors, 9.2 million titles, an amount of 316 million euros. This sale will have no impact on the current collaboration with the French manufacturer.

For its part, Nissan, the other member of the Alliance with Renault, dropped back in June, as both Nissan and Renault had 3.1% in Daimler AG. The manufacturers of the Alliance recovered a money that was very good for them, and they made a profit given the difference in the price of buying and selling.

Nevertheless, Daimler still owns 3.1% of Nissan, a stake that will foreseeably end up selling as well. The collaboration between Daimler and the Alliance is currently limited to light commercial vehicles based on Renault Kangoo. It is possible that the collaboration will be extended to medium size (Trafic) and large (Master), as Fiat withdraws from the agreement because it is within STELLANTIS.

Mercedes-Benz Citan, newly renovated for 2022

In the memory are multiple collaborations between Daimler and Renault, such as the smart / Twingo range, the pick-up Class X, gasoline and diesel engines, etc. The heads of Daimler and the Alliance, when it was signed, are no longer there. Dieter zetsche gave the witness to Ola Källenius, and Carlos Ghosn he was arrested in Japan at the end of 2018. Just before the end of 2019, he starred in a movie getaway to Lebanon.

But without a doubt the crux of the matter is the sale of Daimler Truck after receiving the green light from shareholders. The passenger car and van part currently collaborates with the truck and bus part, but this is being a reason for slow decision-making, and both companies may be better off separately.

Daimler AG will keep 35% of Daimler Truck in its hands, the rest will be kept by the rest of the shareholders, among whom is no longer the Alliance. Nor is the trucking area very much of interest to you, since Renault Trucks is in the hands of AB Volvo (which has no relation to Volvo Cars beyond the logo, the name, etc). By the way, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo collaborate on hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

Mercedes-Benz will separate its passenger car / van activities from those of trucks / buses, although they will maintain softer equity and technology ties

The trucking division expects to end the year with an adjusted return on sales of 6-8%, considering that it has been a bad year due to the microchip crisis and the more expensive raw materials. By 2025 the return is expected to reach 10% on average. In 2030 they expect 60% of their sales to correspond to electric trucks.

The goals of the spun-off trucking division are to achieve higher profitability and to move steadily towards zero-emission mobility. For that there are two ways, the 100% electric models like eActros, and those of fuel cell that are being developed. Little by little, customers will abandon diesel trucks, which now have no clear substitutes in sight.

As for Mercedes-Benz (passenger cars and vans) they will also benefit from a faster decision-making structure, being able to face the challenges of the decade more agilely. In the long term, everything is committed to the electric ones, gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrids will stay on the way.