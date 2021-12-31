The year of Checo and Canelo

Other Mexican athletes who had a great year were the pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and the boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

The first showed off on the Formula 1 tracks with Red Bull and the second reached a new level in the ring by establishing himself as absolute champion in its category .

Squid Game Fever

In September, the series The Squid Game premiered on Netflix, which became a worldwide phenomenon with an audience of 142 million people in its first 28 days.

The personalities that left

The end of the year is always an opportunity to remember those who passed away.

In 2021, journalist Larry King and General Colin Powell died, as well as astronaut Michael Collins. In Mexico, the entertainment world lost singer Vicente Fernández and actress Carmen Salinas.

New year traditions

Do you follow any ritual to welcome the new year? In the Daily we give you some tips to have fun in the first minutes of 2022.

The 12 grapes is the most traditional. They say that each represents a wish for each month of the year that begins and must be eaten during the midnight chimes. Beware of choking.

Underwear, they say, is also important. One must select the color according to the aspect of life that one seeks to improve; red for love, yellow for money, green for health, black for luxuries or blue to complete those pending projects.

There are other rituals that require more effort, such as getting under the table to attract love; have a suitcase and go out with it at midnight to guarantee travel; or take out the broom and barrier to get out of the house the negative energies of the year that is ending.

In Scotland and Greece they have the tradition of the first foot, in which friends and family are invited to enter the house, always with the right foot, and with an object in hand to bring good fortune (in some cases whiskey and charcoal). so that there is no lack of heat in the home).

Others recommend eating lentils for New Year’s dinner as it attracts wealth.

In Russia, people write their wishes on a sheet of paper that they burn afterwards and pour the ashes into a glass of champagne, in some cases they drink it.