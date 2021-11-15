The ‘You Stay At Home’ returns to Europe

As of this Monday, Austrians who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will be prohibited from leaving home unless it is for essential activities such as working, buying food or going to get vaccinated.

The government’s move to curb a fourth wave of infections could affect some two million people. Other European nations, such as the Netherlands, have also implemented multi-week lockdowns.

COP 26 ends

With an extra day of work, the environmental summit in Glasgow concluded on Saturday. Representatives of almost 200 countries reached an agreement to increase efforts against climate change, although for many it falls short because it does not include the main demands of scientists and environmentalists.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that an enormous amount of things to be done were left out in the coming years but as such it is a huge step forward.

Britney Spears regains her freedom

After almost 14 years under the control of her father in her private life, professional and finances, Judge Brenda Penny decided to immediately terminate the guardianship of the singer.

Spears regained control over her career and personal trajectory, as well as about $ 60 million that had been controlled by a trust in the hands of her father and other guardians.

How much tequila is too much?

It had to happen. Looking for deals on El Buen Fin, a couple in Zapopan, Jalisco, found that a wine and liquor store had a 30 percent discount on all products. When they wanted to pay for 18 cases of tequila, the employees refused to sell them because the offer, they said, was limited to three cases per person.

Profeco forced the store to comply with the offer because, you guessed, nowhere in the store was there, visibly, any kind of restriction on the promotion. The couple bought 216 bottles of tequila.