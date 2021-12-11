Daily care for a high-risk pregnancy

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

A high-risk pregnancy requires the implementation of certain special care. This time we address the most important ones.

Last update: December 10, 2021

If you are going through a high-risk pregnancy, you should know that daily care increases considerably. Medical controls, feeding and rest will be decisive to prolong the healthy stay of the baby in the intrauterine environment.

Now, if you are already the mother of a premature baby, or if you have other conditions that predispose you to this type of pregnancy, all precautions will be necessary. Therefore, it is essential to establish fluid communication with the doctor and strictly adhere to his recommendations.

You must bear in mind that your life and that of the baby are at risk due to the health complications that can occur. So that, improving the lifestyle becomes essential. What should you keep in mind? Find out!

What factors generate a high-risk pregnancy?

There are a wide variety of conditions that can lead to the development of a high-risk pregnancy. The most common include the following:

Diabetes or insulin resistance.

Epilepsy.

Thyroid diseases.

Heart problems.

Asthma not controlled (increases the possibility of gestational hypertension and, in the baby, low birth weight or genetic malformations).

(increases the possibility of gestational hypertension and, in the baby, low birth weight or genetic malformations). Be under 18 and over 40.

Having a history of abortion or high-risk pregnancies.

Twin or multiple pregnancy.

High blood pressure.

Sexually transmitted diseases.

Smoking cigarettes, consuming alcohol, and illegal drugs.

Serious cases include pre-eclampsia and, in general, problems with the placenta that affect the feeding and oxygen needs of the baby. For example, an abnormal position, a delay in growth or that you are RH negative and your baby has RH positive.

Having pre-existing diseases increases the risks in pregnancy.

Recommended daily care in a high-risk pregnancy

In this type of pregnancy, the health of the mother and the baby are threatened; therefore, medical control, ultrasounds or ultrasounds will be frequent. The recognition of a problem is essential to dictate the corresponding treatment and on time.

In the same way, Urine tests are decisive to rule out the presence of infections and blood pressure control. On the other hand, some pharmacological supplements are suggested, such as the following:

Iron.

Calcium.

Vitamins A, C and D.

Folic acid. Taking it before and during the first trimester reduces the chance of spina bifida or any other neural tube abnormality.

The feeding daily should be abundant in fruits and vegetables, cereals, white meat and fish. You should avoid eating raw or undercooked seafood. In addition, You should discard fresh cheeses, juices, and unpasteurized milk. Also uncooked eggs or any food that contains them.

As for daily rest, the doctor will tell you the regimen you should follow. High-risk pregnancy is likely to end in preterm delivery or before week 37. If it occurs after week 34, it is best to speed up labor to avoid possible infection.

Nevertheless, If the rupture occurs before week 34, the doctor will recommend complete rest. Sometimes he proactively suggests antibiotics. In either case, it will be necessary to allow time for the baby’s lungs to grow, so he will receive a steroid injection.

When should you go to the doctor?

Timely and regular prenatal care is essential, especially if you have a history, predisposition, or suspicion of high-risk pregnancy. Therefore, as soon as you know or think you are pregnant, go to an appointment. We are talking about a delay in menstruation of 2 to 4 weeks.

Under normal conditions, you can go for a consultation every month until week 28. Then, until week 36, every fifteen days. But from week 37 to birth, every week.

In the case of a high-risk pregnancy, communication will be constant. Your doctor will likely ask you how your baby moves every day. If you notice an unusual calm, eat something and wait for the reaction.

You should also be on the lookout for the following symptoms:

Headache.

Blurry vision.

Bleeding

Pain in the pelvis or abdomen colic-like.

colic-like. Fever.

Sudden swelling in the face, hands, or feet.

Seizures

Profuse leakage of fluid from the vagina.

Painful contractions

Prenatal controls are essential to avoid complications in pregnancy.

Being prepared is key

Communication with the doctor is essential in a risky pregnancy. And since the labor is likely to come early, you have to be ready. So can, you must determine where it will be born and avoid earrings in this regard.

The chosen hospital must be equipped with the equipment to care for mothers and children with complications of this type. It must also have specialists in perinatology. In this sense, you must be prepared to take care of a premature child; for a few weeks it will be attached to you and your warmth as if it were still in the womb.

