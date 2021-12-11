The friendly neighbor Spider-Man has generated a great conversation in recent weeks, all thanks to the premiere of the new film installment of the Spider-Man: No Way Home saga, which will be released in a few days, to be exact on the 15th of December; However, the arachnid now have another problem to face far from science fiction, since the Spider-Man universe jumps into reality, and JJ Jameson declares him live and in full color from the Daily Bugle (Diario el Clarín, for Latin America).

The director of The Daily Bugle now has his own website, from where he has decided to unmask Spider-Man and prove that he is a threat. JK Simons is in charge of giving life to the energetic and moody director of Clarín.

The boss of Clarín affirms that Spider-Man is a criminal, a murderer, a threat, and that the hero is Mysterio, now from his trench on the web, this eccentric journalist will have the opportunity to unmask the spider-man and demonstrate the threat that really is.

Within the pages you can find some testimonies of people who vanished during the snap of Thanos, “My wife disappeared in the snap. It was deeply tragic. We had a funeral. I cried a lot. But, funnily enough, it turns out that she just used it as an excuse to get away with another guy. “

It is possible to find this fun Sony initiative within its official YouTube channel, to be able to witness how Spaiderverso is now in our universe and reality.



This initiative by Sony and Marvel Studios, has generated a series of comments within social networks, the character of JK Simmons, is appreciated within the fan community of the arachnid superhero, therefore it was formidable for many that it has been led to a supposed reality to the eccentric journalist, many fans appreciate that the actor who gave him life during the first installments on the big screen of Spider-Man was kept.

The page created by Sony and Marvel is thedailybugle.net. Which contains a series of links that redirect you to the affiliated social media accounts, where it is possible to find the aforementioned testimonials, as well as various content related to the new movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

For this new installment, the story will be told of what would happen if the identity of our friendly neighbor Spider-Man is discovered, which could put everything he trusts and the people around him at risk, with this it is verified that ” with great power comes great responsibility ”.

It is worth mentioning that the new installment has generated countless conversations due to everything that is expected, since the creation of the Spiderverse, the integration of the actors from past installments, the daily spoilers that resulted and the wait that has had to endure on the part of the fans for acquiring a ticket, where several confrontations were also generated that have caused controversy due to the fanaticism of some people; However, it will be in the next few days that everything will take another direction, when I know this new film will finally be broadcast.

