D-Link DCS-6500LH Cloud Camera Unboxing with 1080p Resolution

This camera has a 2 mega-pixel sensor , capable of providing a Full HD 1080p resolution at 30 FPS , ideal for zooming in so that the image is not pixelated, we will see the image with great clarity through the mydlink app for Android and iOS smartphones. This model has a viewing angle of 85º horizontal, 42º vertical and 100º diagonals, however, we must bear in mind that it is robotic, it is capable of rotating 340º horizontal and 90º vertical, therefore, we can monitor a really wide area and move remotely the camera focusing anywhere. This model has Infrared night vision at a maximum distance of 5 meters Thanks to this, we can record at all times what is happening even though we are in total darkness. Other important characteristics are that it has both a microphone to listen to everything that happens on the other side, and a speaker, for us to speak from the smartphone, that is, it has two-way audio.

This new D-Link DCS-6500LH IP Cloud Camera is aimed at the home environment that wants monitor your home from anywhere , it is only necessary to have an Internet connection both at home and on our smartphone. A very important feature of this camera is that it is really cheap, compared to other models with similar characteristics, in addition, it has a really compact design.

This camera has WiFi 4 on the 2.4GHz band, we can connect it directly to the WiFi router of our home or wireless access point, and we will access it from anywhere without having to carry out complicated configurations, we will not have to open ports on the router or anything similar, thanks to the use of the manufacturer’s Cloud, we will connect directly to the camera using a reverse connection. This new model has support for WPA3-Personal encryptionIf you have a router that supports this type of encryption, you will be able to connect the camera without problems and have the maximum possible security in communications.

This D-Link DCS-6500LH camera allows recording in the cloud and also on a micro SD card of up to 256GB capacity, therefore, we could save video clips locally without problems, in addition, we can also take photos and make videos on demand and save it on our smartphone. This type of micro SD card slots has a strong point, and that is that all recordings are stored locally, however, if a thief enters the house and takes the camera or micro SD card, we will run out of those recordings and we won’t know who it was. For this reason, we always use the manufacturer’s cloud recording (for a fee), because the video clips are instantly uploaded to the Internet for review in case of theft of the camera.

The D-Link DCS-6500LH like the rest of the manufacturer’s IP Cloud cameras, are installed, managed, administered and viewed through the mydlink application, this app is available for Android and iOS smartphones, and will allow us to perform a large number of of basic and advanced settings with the camera. In addition, we can integrate this camera into Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant to send voice commands very easily. A very important feature of this camera is that it has recording in the manufacturer’s cloud for 1 year completely free, recently D-Link has changed the policy of recording in the cloud, and now with each camera that we add to our account, we will have 1 additional year of duration. In the event that this time runs out, we will have to buy any subscription plan if we want to make the recordings in the cloud, the visualization and management is still completely free.

Thanks to mydlink, we can configure motion detection, sound detection, automatic recording in case of movement and / or sound, we can also configure the geofence to activate the cameras when we leave the house, and to automatically deactivate when we enter the house. In this way, the privacy mode that all cameras from the manufacturer D-Link have will be activated or not. We also have the possibility of schedule privacy mode hours in the schedule that we want, so we can activate them during the night while we are sleeping, or while we are at work, it is a complementary option to the geofence that we have explained before.

Finally, another very interesting feature of this new D-Link DCS-6500LH is its small size, taking into account that it is a robotic camera, the equipment is really small. The power of this camera is done through a micro USB port with 5V and 1A, so we could even power it with an external battery (Powerbank).

Unboxing and first impressions of this camera

The first thing that caught our attention about this IP Cloud camera is its small size, generally robotic cameras are somewhat larger than normal, however, this model has a really compact size. We must also bear in mind that this camera has the characteristics of a high-end camera, and for only about 50 euros approximately, we must remember that we have 1080p resolution, bidirectional audio, infrared night vision, micro SD card slot, robotic and with support in the Cloud. We must not forget that the mydlink app is completely free, and is capable of centrally managing a large number of cameras from the manufacturer.

The recording in the Cloud will be free during the first year if no more cameras are purchased with the same account, or if the paid subscription is not obtained, however, you could also record locally on the micro SD card.

In the following video you will be able to see in detail the main characteristics of the camera, the contents of the package and all the parts of it.

Soon we are going to offer you a complete analysis of this D-Link DCS-6500LH IP Cloud Camera, where you will see in detail how it is and also the image quality in both photography and video that it is capable of providing.