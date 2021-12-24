Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of the United States legislators behind many laws in favor of cryptocurrencies, plans to present a comprehensive bill to manage digital assets next year.

In a report on Thursday, Bloomberg said Lummis’s proposed bill was aimed at providing regulatory clarity on stablecoins, guiding regulators on which cryptocurrencies belong to different asset classes, and offering consumer protection. Furthermore, the US senator allegedly proposed creating an organization under the joint jurisdiction of the Securities Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee the cryptocurrency market.

On twitter, Lummis asked to US voters to contact their respective senators to support the bill, saying it was seeking bipartisan co-sponsors. The Wyoming senator, despite being a staunch conservative who voted against a commission to investigate the January 6 bombing of the United States Capitol and not to remove the former president, has previously worked with Democrats Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema to try to “fix” the definition of corridor in the infrastructure bill signed in November.

Any legislation that comes before the Senate will likely require the support of at least 60 legislators to be put to the vote. At the moment, Democrats control 50 of the 100 Senate seats, and Vice President Kamala Harris can act as a referee if necessary.

A Bitcoin advocate before being elected to the Senate, Lummis has claimed to have bought Bitcoin (BTC) worth between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000 as part of the Stop Trading Act with the knowledge of Congress. Other members of Congress reporting investments with exposure to cryptocurrencies include Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, Pennsylvania Rep. Pat Toomey, Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, New Jersey Rep. Jefferson Van Drew. and Florida Representative Michael Waltz.

On the other side of the capitol, progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently spoke out on social media, saying it was inappropriate for her to have BTC or other digital assets. The Democratic member of the House of Representatives argued that since lawmakers have access to “sensitive information and upcoming policy,” such investments could affect their impartiality.

