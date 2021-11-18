More and more people and companies are concerned with protecting the information that is contained in servers and work teams against cybersecurity threats.

At the beginning of November, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), in Colombia, was compromised on its servers.

All agency officials received an email claiming they had stolen 130 TB of data from the institution.

Read also: Cybersecurity, the Achilles heel of three sectors: which ones?

Official information indicates that the Dane databases were not compromised in the attack and there have been no losses of information, however, the fact that the attacks are targeting increasingly large and public entities indicates that there are few limits left for the cybercriminals.

According to Axa’s emerging risks report, cyberattacks are the fourth risk within the top emerging risks in the world, for Mexico, this risk occupies the second place, only after the risk posed by climate change.

Daniel Bandle, CEO of Axa in Mexico, explains that the main risks have remained constant in recent years. For insurers, pandemics and political instability pose risk factors that determine changes in business models, however, the executive details that cyber threats are a factor that generates increasing concern.

“More than indemnity insurance for cyber attacks, what we want to promote is accompaniment that really mitigates risks for clients,” he explains.

Currently, Axa has premiums for one million dollars to cover cyber risks in Mexico, 70% of them have been contracted in the last year.

“In Switzerland, for example, a large part of the service provided by insurers in terms of cybersecurity is related to legal advice. We have become risk experts, much more than a payer, we want to help effectively reduce and prevent incidence ”.

In Mexico, cybersecurity premiums are offered only to companies, however, in the future, it is not ruled out that the global insurance industry will start to think about individual coverage.

Climate change, the other concern

In Mexico, the first emerging risk is climate change. 41% of the territory and 31% of the population are exposed to natural catastrophes that can generate patrimonial losses.

In 2017 alone, Axa handled 7,500 claims for 5.3 billion pesos derived from natural catastrophes.

In this regard, Daniel Bandle highlights that in the country, less than 5% of the houses are insured.

“It is a very harsh phenomenon in Mexico because it is a highly exposed country. The authorities must be more strict about where to build to prevent families from taking such great financial risks, ”he adds.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information