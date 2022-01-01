Included services

There are three types of services included, as we will see in the rates: Network Plus, Fixed IP or SuperLAN security. Each one has a different price.

Network Plus Security

It includes: firewall in the cloud, antivirus protection, antispam protection in unwanted emails, antimalware protection, protection against ransomware or data hijacking in the company, anti-intrusion IPS protecting us from DoS attacks, application control and URLs blocking access to dangerous pages or apps from computers or mobiles connected to WiFi and the option of remote access to the office from any safe area.

This service allows us to have a Fixed IP (normally the operators offer a dynamic IP unless we pay for it). As they explain from the description of the service: “They allow to have services directed directly to said IP, such as own email servers, secure connections in a Virtual Private Network or VPN, server to host a web or internal network, online applications, payment gateways, surveillance cameras, among others ”. The payment of this service includes 1 IP, 8 IPs or 16 Ips in total and a fixed navigation IP is included different from the contracted incoming fixed IPs.

It is the service that allows us to manage all our offices remotely as if we had a single headquarters, they are interconnected with each other.

Contract, price and rates

We can contract Network Plus from an Orange point of sale or by contacting a commercial advisor. It cannot be contracted from the website but we can call 1471 if we are Orange clients or we can call 900 906 if we are not clients but want to be. Of course, remember that it is a service designed for SMEs and not for individuals so you must be a business customer.

As explained from the service’s help website, What do we need to contract any of the services? “The only thing that is required is an Orange fiber access and being a company / autonomous (Love / Fibra Stand Alone / Conecta Pyme 2ª)” they explain from the operator’s website.

It is compatible with any Orange Empresa rate and with the Love Empresa and Conecta Pyme 2ª rates. There are three different packages or prices. None of the services is permanent.

Advanced security for 15 euros per month with VAT not included and that allows us antivirus and antispam cybersecurity controls and app control.

for 15 euros per month with VAT not included and that allows us antivirus and antispam cybersecurity controls and app control. Fixed IP contract for 12 euros per month with VAT not included that allows us to have fixed IPs from the Orange cloud, IP packages of 1, 8 and 16 and high availability so that your services are always operational.

for 12 euros per month with VAT not included that allows us to have fixed IPs from the Orange cloud, IP packages of 1, 8 and 16 and high availability so that your services are always operational. SuperLAN for 20 euros per month per headquarters with VAT not included and for customers who contract Conecta Pyme de Orange.

And how will we see it on the invoice? Each of the services will be specified on the invoice along with your monthly line, mobile or fiber fees. If you have all three Network Plus services

Installation

No need to install anything. Regardless of what you contract, the services will simply be activated and you will receive, via email or SMS, information with the access credentials to the Network Plus portal from where we can manage everything contracted. You do not have to change the router or the ONT in most cases, but the operator will check if the one the client has is compatible or not. If it is not, you will receive a compatible one without any added expense so that we can change it for the one we have. In addition, they explain from Orange, “if the router change leads to a change in the ONT password, you can call 1471 to request the new password.”

Once you hire it, within a period of 24 hours you will begin to have all the services activated, although you will receive notices or messages informing you of the registration in Network Plus.

How does it work

To find out how Network Plus works, we can access a series of guides available from the Orange website. But, in short, what Network Plus does is create a tunnel to Orange’s cloud virtualization platform. What it allows is that all the traffic we receive through our company is analyzed and filtered in the Network Plus firewall and this allows us to detect possible threats, data theft, etc. As we have said before, you do not need any type of additional device beyond the router and it is compatible with any speed you have (from 100 Mb to 1 Gbps contracted)

The operation and configuration is done from a specific web page, without the need to download any complex software. Similar to the page we use to manage our mobile lines, for example. We just have to go to the left part of the menu in the portal and here we can activate the filters that allow us to be more protected, although normally they will be activated by default and we will only have to access it if we want to deactivate it.

The performance not only applies to your company’s computers but also any mobile phone or tablet that is used via WiFi in the Orange Empresas network is also protected so that there is no remote access or data theft.

How to access

The steps to access Network Plus are simple. We do it through the website networkplus.orange.es and it will load a page where we must login by filling in a series of data: client, username, password and captcha. Once inside, the first thing to do is change the default password by tapping on the icon in the upper right corner that gives us access to our profile and here we choose “change password” Choose a secure, long and unique one.

When we have everything configured, we can access the Orange Network Plus control panel. It is simple and similar to any other line management: on the left we will see a series of menus: WiFi, DHCP configuration, web filtering …

We simply have to go to each of the categories to configure what interests us. For example, to web filtering to choose which domains we block and which not. Or to filtering by categories. We can also control applications used or go to the section of antivirus or antispam to examine messages and filters or to enable or disable any of the functions at a specific time.

Manuals and guides

From the page SME help website in Orange We can find the different guides, manuals and videos to be able to configure Network Plus ourselves without having to resort to a technician. We can find four main manuals:

NPlus Safety Guide

NPlus Guide to configure a Fixed IP

NPlus Guide to Configure SuperLAN

NPlus guide to configure remote accesses

Each of them is a downloadable PDF document that gives us all the step-by-step instructions. All the guides have a kind of simple outline in which there is an introduction, a clarification about what your service includes and all the details to access the Network Plus portal. Finally we have a section where we receive instructions for managing devices, IP, filters …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_dl3CIHPD8