2021 has been a turbulent year. A year in which we learned to live adjusting to a new pandemic reality. Right now, as the year is coming to an end, is the perfect time to talk about cybersecurity predictions for 2022. Here’s a look at the future of our company:

1. Continuous exploitation of work from home

We have to face the fact that the culture and habits of “work from home” will remain with us even after the pandemic is over. Many people have made the switch to remote work and don’t want to turn back. For the ordinary user, this means being more aware of their privacy and cybersecurity which, under this work scheme, is also the privacy and security of their employer. Over the past two years, most people who work from home have gotten used to previously unfamiliar IT jargon: two-step authentication, virtual desktop infrastructure, one-time password, VPN connections, etc. Ironically, one of the positive consequences of the pandemic has been to pay more attention to safety!

For the foreseeable future, people are likely to continue working from home. This means more opportunities for attackers to compromise corporate networks, including using social engineering to obtain credentials and large-scale attacks against corporate services in the hopes of running into poorly protected servers. Additionally, as many people continue to use their own devices for work purposes, rather than those provided by corporate IT teams, attackers will seek new opportunities to compromise unprotected or lacking the latest patches home computers, using them as a vector of entry to corporate networks.

2. Services and medical data targeted by cybercriminals

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a growing number of medical services have migrated to the digital world, either in part or in full, so patients are now awaiting notifications about the results of health tests and messages from their doctors. . Thus, an email, pretending to be an important “medical” notification, can be just as successful in misleading its victims as bogus messages posing as banks or government services.

The increase in the number of data leaks and ransomware attacks on medical organizations makes it clear, among other things, that there is a lack of awareness about information security on the part of healthcare employees. If a large-scale training process is not carried out in 2022, we will witness a continuous increase in these types of attacks.

The amount of medical data in information leaks will also increase. The data contained in medical records is, by itself, very sensitive. However, the possibilities for digitizing medical equipment are increasing, and providers are increasingly using wearable devices or even sensors implanted in the human body to collect even more sensitive data that is not necessarily medical in nature.

Telemedicine will continue to evolve as well. This means that more applications for medical consultation and patient health monitoring will appear, and cybercriminals will have the opportunity to discover security holes in a large number of new applications created by programmers who have never made these types of products before. What’s more, malicious counterfeits of telehealth apps are most likely to appear in app stores – fake apps that mimic the real thing and promise to offer the same functionality.

3. States will legitimize their cyber-offense practices

In the last decade, the entire industry has seen a trend where cyberspace is becoming increasingly politicized and balkanized, especially when it comes to cyber warfare. Last year, we predicted that prosecution would become an integral part of Western states’ arsenals to impose costs on adversary operations.

However, one problem is that states that report cyberattacks against them are at the same time known to carry them out as well. For their protests to gain weight, they will need to create a formal distinction between cyberattacks that are acceptable and those that are not. In 2022, it is very likely that some countries will publish their taxonomy of cyber-offense, detailing precisely what types of attack vectors and behavior are off limits.

Tighter privacy regulations

Global connectivity supports the most basic functions of our society, such as logistics, government services, and banking. All of these processes have consequences for privacy. Businesses want better visibility into their customers’ online activity to improve their services, as well as more rigorous “know your customer” procedures to prevent fraud. Governments in many countries are pushing for easier identification of Internet users to combat cybercrime, as well as coordinated “traditional” crime online. Citizens, for their part, are increasingly concerned about ubiquitous surveillance, lack of anonymity, and dependence on online services. It’s no wonder that privacy preservation technologies have been among the most discussed tech topics of 2021.

We anticipate that privacy regulations will remain a hot topic around the world for many years to come. Information gathering is a powerful tool, both for large technology companies and for state public services. But it can also lead to the potential for large data breaches, discrimination, and human rights crimes. With the burgeoning international trend of protectionism, this in turn will lead to stricter local regulations, such as privacy laws, data localization laws, the call for greater algorithmic transparency, and greater regulation on what data and when it is accessible to. the forces of order.

5. Mobile devices exposed to attacks

Malware targeting mobile devices has been in the news on and off for more than a decade. This has been strongly related to the popularity of the two most dominant operating systems: iOS and Android. From the beginning, they have had very different philosophies: while iOS was based on a closed app store that only allows vetted and approved apps, Android has been more open, allowing users to install third-party apps on their devices. This has led to big differences in the type of malware that targets these platforms. While Android-based devices are riddled with a great deal of malware (though not exempt from APT attacks), iOS is primarily in the crosshairs of advanced nation-state sponsored cyber espionage. In 2021, Project Pegasus brought a new dimension to the dark world of zero-day and zero-click attacks on iOS; and more iOS zero days have been reported spreading freely than in any other year.

From an attackers point of view, mobile devices are ideal targets: they travel almost everywhere with their owners, they contain details about their private life, and infections are very difficult to prevent or detect. Unlike PCs or Macs, where the user has the option of installing a security suite, for iOS, such solutions are restricted or simply do not exist. This creates an extraordinary opportunity for APTs, one that no state-sponsored adversary will want to miss out on. In 2022, we will see more complex attacks against mobile devices being exposed and blocked, accompanied by the inevitable denials from the perpetrators.

Contact:

Eugene is a world-renowned cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur. He is co-founder and CEO of Kaspersky, the world’s largest private provider of endpoint protection and cybersecurity solutions, working with INTERPOL and Europol on cybercrime issues, among others. *

