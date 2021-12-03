Cyberquad for kids, Tesla’s quad, finally has a version for children. These are its main characteristics.

Tesla is a benchmark in the sustainable mobility market. The company conceived to standardize electrical technology in the automotive industry, it has become one of the main companies to lead the transition. there is a long work ahead, but a bet has been emphasized which is being a complete success. The competitive advantage of the company is remarkable, but the truth is that there are several market niches left to be filled with electricity proposals.

It is a long process and, above all, sustained over time. Along the way, however, the company is doing a strong job for being a company capable of meeting the most picturesque demands and needs. One of the most curious is related to the world of toys. What aspect could unite both terms? Yes, the Cyberquad that attracted so much public attention at the Cybertruck presentation can become the best Christmas present.

This is so because the staging of a thought-out version, especially for the kids. Yes, the curious quad that has given so much to talk about in recent months will be available to children. Of course, it will arrive through an option adapted to the profile and, of course, guaranteeing the safety of the little ones. Now, what are the main characteristics of this adapted means of transport?

Its main differentiation lies in the possession of an electric group of the highest quality, something that we are used to seeing in the models marketed by the Palo Alto firm. In addition, it has a set of batteries that offers a great solution in terms of autonomy. Even so, its main distinction lies in the provision of an aesthetic that is very well characterized. Even more so considering that they have had to establish scales to maintain their proportions.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main qualities of this solution, to what extent we are faced with a differential proposal in regard to a transport element for children and, of course, what other solutions can be established in the future in the company’s catalog. Here are the keys to the project in question.

A quad designed for children as a Tesla launch for Christmas

Tesla has always been a firm capable of leading the maximum expression its latest technologies. Who was going to tell us that we would see this type of technology available to buy in the Tesla catalog? Stocks will certainly fly considering the qualities of the technology that your quad incorporates. It is an option that has been specifically designed for children, so its dynamic qualities are, of course, very modest.

As can be read in the specialized portal ElectrekIt is a quad that is limited to offer, only, a maximum speed of 16 km / h. In addition, due to its small size, it has only been possible to incorporate battery technology to deliver a maximum of 25 kilometers with each full charge cycle. Still, is it worth your purchase by the brand buff?

Among the equipment it incorporates, it is striking to see how you have a full steel frame, a padded seat and an adjustable suspension kit with rear disc brake and LED light bars. It is, therefore, a very interesting option as a means of fun for children. As is customary in this type of transport, it can only be used from one age. In this particular case, the minimum age will be 8 years old and, of course, with a helmet in between.

The first electric vehicle to enter sustainable mobility

This Cyberquad may be the prelude to a 1: 1 scale version. It perfectly copies the aesthetics offered by the model that could be seen at the presentation of the Cybertruck. As is logical, it does not incorporate technology present in production models, so it will not be possible to charge it in the Supercharger stations and, of course, accelerations at the same level as the rest of the company’s range. Still, it is expected to be a real success over the next few weeks.

The Cyberquad model also attracts attention because it has a differential price. It may seem expensive, but the truth is that pay $ 1,900 for this Tesla product it only justifies the extent to which it is a proposal designed to be a differential in the industry over the next few years. And to you, does it seem crazy? The quality it offers is far superior to what could be seen in the rest of the market.

