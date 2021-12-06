The Cyberpunk movie genre seems to have left theaters and moved more and more into reality. A reality full of technology that many of us still have not decided if it does us good or definitely means the end of our society.

Life in Cyberpunk

As technology advances and Facebook became Meta and Amazon became an indispensable daily tool for survival, people began to wonder if perhaps our reality could become a movie of a dystopian future.

Image: The Rope

As in Blade Runner, the Big Tech increasingly take over our humanity and transfer it to the metaverse, that non-physical space in which sooner or later everything will have a place.

While cyberpunk is primarily associated with an aesthetic, this term refers to much more than tight leather clothing, embedded robot parts, and neon lights in the environment.

Resident Evil actor shuts down his Instagram over angry fans

This movement also tells us about how society loses sensitivity and isolates itself even while being among others, to become a simulation within a computer program or in the battery that gives life to the machines that in turn keep us captive, asleep , plunged into a preloaded reality.

The constant interaction but sometimes no communication could reach the point of keeping us emotionally unavailable as portrayed in the stories of The Matrix or Ghost in the Shell.

In this regard, fashion writer Mandy Meyer reflected, “Above culture, clothing and gender, cyberpunk is a lifestyle that combines a ‘discreet life’ with a deep understanding of the back doors of the social fabric and access complete to high-tech devices.

As technology companies gain more territory and develop into new places, humanity began to lose territory having to move to the metaverse, his mind and soul will reside there forever as in one of the best-rated chapters of the English series Black Mirror.