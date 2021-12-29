While a Cyberpunk 2077 We will eternally remember it as one of the great fiascos of 2020, it is also true that the game has improved substantially with the help of the updates. It is still far from the title that we were promised for so many years, but at least now it is possible to have a decent experience in Night City. This situation, in fact, is being reflected in Steam.

Believe it or not, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of Steam’s biggest hits in 2021. This week, the Valve platform shared some relevant data from the year, including the best-selling and most-played games. Surprisingly, the title of CD Projekt appears in both rankings.

In the category of best selling games, which is determined by income, Cyberpunk 2077 is in the Silver level. Share place with pitches of the likes of Resident Evil Village, Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, Monster hunter world Y Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

But where it has been best positioned Cyberpunk 2077 is in the list of the most played. In fact, it reached the Platinum level, which is the highest of all. Here we find titles that reached peaks of more than 200,000 simultaneous players. It is for this reason that it occupies the top next to giants like GTA 5, Counter strike, PUBG, Apex legends, DOTA 2 Y Halo Infinite, to name a few.

The presence of Cyberpunk 2077 among the most played is very relevant, since we are talking about a single player experience. The rest are multiplayer proposals that are sustained thanks to a business model with microtransactions.

What does the Steam data tell us? No doubt that the public has given a second chance to Cyberpunk 2077. As mentioned above, the updates have helped you solve a good part of your technical problems.

Of course, the players of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S are still waiting for the version next-gen from Cyberpunk 2077. Its launch was delayed until the following year due to COVID-19. Free DLCs and other major updates will also arrive in 2022.