Cyberpunk 2077 update will be free

Cyberpunk 2077 it has had a very difficult year. After its release in December 2020, the game has not stopped receiving negative reviews, which has affected the reputation of CD Projekt Red. However, lately we have seen that public opinion has improved. Thus, it was recently confirmed that the next generation version of this title will be free.

Through a recent CD Projekt Red board of directors, it was reaffirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available sometime in the first quarter of next year. However, at the moment it is not specified if it will be the normal year, or financial. Secondly, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt It will also be available on next-gen consoles, but until the second quarter of 2022.

Along with this, it has also been confirmed that these two titles will have a free update for all those who already have these experiences on PS4 and Xbox One. Finally, CD Projekt Red mentioned that they are currently expanding teams in a “responsible” way, in order to create the DLC of Cyberpunk 2077, but at the moment there is no date for this content.

In related topics, CD Projekt Red has mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 it will be perceived as a good game in the future. Similarly, users have flooded this game with positive reviews.

Editor’s Note:

Perception of Cyberpunk 2077 has changed lately. While there are a number of naysayers, the latest updates and a promising future have garnered public attention once again. The stain has already been left, but that does not mean that something cannot be done about it.

Via: Stephen totilo