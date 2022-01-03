As most of you know, Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through hellish development and release, causing many players to have wasted their money on an unfinished and buggy game, as well as a terrible performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the first months of release. Although, with the passage of time, the Polish company has been fixing the game, to the point that sooner or later we will experience a relaunch with the next gen version, which has now been filtered with all the news it will bring, the date of its announcement, name and much more.

Although, according to a leak via 4chan, Cyberpunk 2077 Samurai Edition would be the name of the next gen version that would bring all these very interesting news that we are going to reveal below, among which is content that had been removed, new DLC’s, expansions and much more.

The Cyberpunk 2077 relaunch will be like a reboot under the Samurai Edition.

CD Projekt will carry out a live show in February to present this edition and reveal all the news.

The novelties that will come to the game are barbershops, garages, an improvement in the quality of the AI, a new fog system, a new interface and a complete transformation of the loot system, among other things.

The promised free DLCs will be included in this edition and include 4 new weapons, the new game + mode and customization of our apartment.

Changes will be introduced such as Judy and Panama sending you more text messages and more interactions in general.

The first expansion will take place in Pacifica and its size will be enormous.

A combat zone will be added where we can perform different secondary missions related to the disputes between the two gangs of the place: the Bozos (a group of psychopaths with a great sense of humor) and the Slaughterhouse (a group of violent fascists).

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a new minigame in the true Gwent style of The Witcher.

Another expansion is in early development but details are still unknown.