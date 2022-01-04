Cyberpunk 2077 will have, according to leaks, a new name for the arrival of its DLC in February. Find out everything new about the game, in this note.

It has been officially launched over a year Cyberpunk 2077, a video game that was expected too much but did little due to its bugs. The large number of bugs and misleading advertising of the game CD Projekt Net it covered up all the good it had to show, at least so far.

Now, a leak ensures that with the arrival of the promised patch in February, the game will take a new compound name and will relaunch completely. These long-awaited updates will try to get a better review of Cyberpunk, but it should be noted that with problems and everything, this was the most played title on Steam during 2021.

Kaniq, a Reddit user shared an unverified leak of 4chan, which says the next Cyberpunk update will be like a total re-release. Is update will feature a new game name that would be Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition and would be shown in a live during February.

In addition to the Samurai Edition version, the leak ensures that there will also be a reveal of the Cyberpunk anime and a point-by-point detail of the improvements with the update. The anime is called Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, made by Studio Trigger and with the script and story by CD Projekt Red.

Some of the aspects that they would add with this update are: new weapons, apartment customization, new concerts, among others. For its part, the version of Samurai Edition it would have hair salons, an improved AI, a garage, transmogrification system, a new user interface and a new loot system.

While it is not confirmed yet, both the announcement of the DLC and Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition would arrive in February. Based on what we know, the DLC would take place in Peaceful, there we would have to do missions in the combat zone, where the sides face each other: the Bozos and Slaughterhouse.

