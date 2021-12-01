If we think of a great game that needed corrections due to its multiple errors, surely the first that comes to mind is Cyberpunk 2077. Although there were many years of work behind this game, it left a disappointment thanks to some unexpected bugs in its launch.

However, and to calm the waters, CD Projekt Red, its developer, issued a press release that gives to dream. In the circular we can see some ideas to bring more life to Cyberpunk: the most important is the announcement that in the first three months of fiscal year 2022/23, an update of the game will be released for all its platforms.

This means that between March and May 2022, we will have one of the best Cyberpunk 2077 updates according to the developer. This date also goes hand in hand with the launch of the version for new generations in Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

Finally, the company mentions that it is working on a new major expansion for Cyberpunk, although there are no further details. This is striking if we take into account that there are no more details about the arrival of The Witcher 3 to the new generation consoles, something that has been postponed for quite some time, but that according to CD Projekt Red “they want to do well.”

Anyway, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be one of the games that marked the end of 2020 and early 2021 thanks to their great work. Precisely for this reason, and despite the postponements and its old mistakes, Steam users have very positive reviews that mark the good path of CD Projekt Red.

