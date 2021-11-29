Since it went on sale at half price in the fall sale of Steam, the messy open world game Cyberpunk 2077 It has been inundated with positive reviews from users. It went from receiving just 78 thumbs up on November 23, to 2,882 of them on November 24. The next day, 5,589 positive reviews were posted.

At the same time, Cyberpunk 2077 has skyrocketed into the global bestseller list and, at the time of this writing, ranks number one. “Some relatively minor glitches here and there, but overall a compelling story in an immersive world“some fans write.”Plus, if you’re a Keanu Reeves fan, you’re sure to have a good time. “

The critics of the game have started to rain with thousands of good comments regarding the original game, the players mention the great change that the game has had, some say “this is what i expected from the start“,”it is perfect, although with slight errors“The players seem to be having a good time in-game.

Cyberpunk 2077 director Pawel Sasko was happy to see these recommendations come in, saying on Twitter: “You can not imagine what it means to me “and thanking the players for the” More than 15,000 very positive reviews in the last days“That number has now risen to 19,899 reviews.

Some major sites like PC Gamer and Game Spot have started to change their reviews regarding the game of CD Projekt RedIt seems that the developers have invested their time well in these months, hopefully very soon we can see more in depth what the creators had in mind from the beginning.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 It wasn’t completely ruled out by Steam users until now. “He played a couple of minutes. Good game,” Jarhem wrote in February, with 330 hours logged. That is difficult to argue.