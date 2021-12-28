Nobody misses that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 It wasn’t like CD Projekt had dreamed of. After the barrage of criticism, controversy and returns, however, the latest from the also creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt seems to have quietly taken flight in 2021. And it is that Cyberpunk 2077 is established as one of the best-selling and most played games of 2021 on Steam. The Valve platform has shared some interesting data about the titles released on it during the last twelve months and the work of the Polish company occupies a prominent place in various rankings, confirming the change in trend and perception.

Just like pick up the Kotaku portal, Cyberpunk 2077 is not at the top of the table when it comes to generated revenue. And is that the majority of titles included in this classification contain microtransactions that allow increasing income beyond the initial sale. However, CD Projekt’s work is on a lower level. along with such titles as Resident Evil Village, which has sold very well and has been a success for Capcom. Likewise, Cyberpunk 2077 is part of the select list of games that have surpassed the staggering number of more than 200,000 simultaneous players on Steam, a list from which free titles are excluded due to various promotions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a lot of positive reviews on Steam from new players

As if that weren’t enough, CD Projekt made Cyberpunk 2077 profitable almost from the beginning of its trajectory even taking into account redemptions and various investor demands. Meanwhile, the Polish company prepares to delight us with the free next-gen update of the game, scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, and with some other possible DLC. All this while a few weeks ago it was confirmed that CD Projekt would start working on new Cyberpunk and The Witcher projects over the next year.