That Cyberpunk 2077 has a few glitches is nothing new at this point. However, what is surprising is that new bugs continue to be discovered, more than a year and several patches later. The latest to be documented is a strange slow motion effect taken from the Matrix, causing enemies to randomly slow down in the middle of combat.

This glitch appears to be caused by enemies ducking when attacked. In the video documenting the failure, a player starts shooting at an NPC, and everything unfolds normally at the beginning. However, when they are supposed to drop dead, they pick themselves up off the ground and slowly fall backwards again, just like Neo in that famous Matrix scene. Oh, and the NPC textures are barely rendered, which is the icing on the cake.

The bug was found by Regnigsama on reddit, and indicates that the various patches and fixes have yet to put an end to some of the more glaring bugs. It seems to have been found very early in the game’s history as tutorial pop-ups keep popping up. The author says this happened to him on Xbox Series X, so it’s not just past-generation gamers who have problems.

Luckily, PS5 and Series X gamers shouldn’t have to endure these performance issues for long. A patch for the new generation will arrive in early 2022 that, unlike the launch of the game, does not seem to have been rushed.

Fans of the past generation will not be completely forgotten either, as patch 1.5 will also be released in the first months of next year. Both updates have been previously delayed, which means that the top managers at CD Projekt Red are listening to the developers and giving them all the time they need. Sadly, there are no details on the previously promised DLC, but this has turned out to be much less than what fans expected.