CyberLandr is a structure that turns a Cybertruck into a regular home. What is this curious project about?

Since its introduction, motor journalism has done nothing more than speculate on what the final qualities of the Cybertruck could be or, of course, what the model will be that finally leaves the production chain. Introduced a year ago, ** manufacturing is expected to begin sometime in 2022. Still, this kind of futuristic pickup is already generating great buzz for the qualities it offers. And that many of its secrets are unknown!

It is too early to know what the main keys of this model will be, but the truth is that we are faced with a variant that will arrive to face a market very American. Such is their differentiation from the competition that rivals are already introducing and launching all-electric options. Even so, the design and aesthetics offered by this model is very far from what the competitors are showing.

Despite the eccentric image it offers, it is striking to see how we find ourselves before a variant that will bet, mainly, for its versatility. In fact, the chest is expected to offer a large space to be able to load all kinds of tools. Now, what if a structure could be fitted to have the minimum services that a home should offer? This is exactly what is already being worked on before its staging.

Around Tesla there are a whole series of companies whose main objective is to meet the needs of the public defender of the electric car. The vast majority of current jobs are being made through proposals on the current range of the brand, but the options offered by the Cybertruck will extend projects intended for the use of housing or other activities. Can the rear space of a Cybertruck house basic elements of a home?

This is fair what the CyberLandr project offers us. It is nothing more and nothing less than an option that bases its differentiation on the incorporation of a structure that already has a solid foundation behind it. So much so that you already have a specific sketch and budget. In fact, a proposal is being carried out on crowdfunding platforms to carry out this curious service once the Cybertruck deliveries begin.

Camperizing a Tesla Cybertruck could be a reality in the future

In order to improve the stability of the structure, it is a hydraulic proposal that is composed of different heights. Its main keys lie in the incorporation of several modular units. Thus, taking advantage of the space is something easier to achieve. Well, how is the project that is already being valued and on which a certain amount of money can be deposited as a reserve?

In total, thanks to the entire retractable structure, it could have a total of 4 rooms. You could enjoy a bathroom, a bedroom, a kitchen and an office. They may seem very optimistic dimensions, but the truth is that all the space is measured to the millimeter to get the most out of any little nook. Now, what is it that differentiates this project from others that are also being related to this pickup model?

Without a doubt, the main differentiation lies in the hydraulic system that incorporates this option. At the end of the day, it is a product that takes advantage of this technology to enjoy maximum use without having to carry around an annoying trailer in the rear. Still, more information about this technology will need to be learned before fully betting on its possible success.

Advanced projects on a model not confirmed in some aspects

What are the final figures for this electric car? Are we facing a model on which all its official figures regarding size have been confirmed? These types of variables can have a serious impact when making the final model. In this type of project, if there is a different estimate of just a few centimeters it can have a major impact on the suitability of this technology. Are these types of variables being taken into account?

Certainly not. So much so that the number of reservations has skyrocketed since the beginning of the campaign. CyberLandr has managed to raise, as can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, each of the orders has an anticipated cost of $ 100 to $ 5,000. To this must be added the budgeted price, which is set at about $ 45,000.

All of this, as a whole, is part of a hefty vehicle price end in question. After the opening of the term, it has managed to obtain a whopping 50 million dollars. Everything suggests, therefore, that it will end up being a project to take into account given its potential viability.

