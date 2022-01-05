Japanese developer CyberConnect2 recently announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, its RPG game of the well-known anime saga, has sold 4.5 million units since its launch in 2020. The data confirms the constant strength of the Dragon Ball franchise, whose followers continue to show their continuous support for various reasons, perhaps one of them is the new Dragon Ball Super anime along with the continuous nostalgia generated by one of the most popular shonen anime of all the times.

The news was offered by the CEO of CyberConnect2, Hiroshi Matsuya, in a broadcast on the occasion of the start of the new year. The director wanted to update more sales data for other anime-based action games, such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, which sold 1.32 million units in 2021, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 which accumulates more than 8.7 million copies since 2016.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC including Google Stadia. Its sales have increased this year after jumping to the hybrid console and conquering the players by representing the Dragon Ball Z saga and its hundreds of episodes in an excellent way. To get an idea of ​​how much it has sold over the last, in 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the game had reached 2 million units worldwide.

Dragon Ball FighterZ would arrive on PS5 with a definitive edition

As for the future of CyberConnect2, the developer has anticipated that will announce a new game in February, while its launch is anticipated for next summer. Although no further details have been offered, Matsuyama has secured the title that will get people talking and promises to be something that will shake the world.

Related topics: Bandai namco

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe