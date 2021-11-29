The last days of the year, despite the weather, are an invitation to adventure in nature that we cannot resist. It is a call to show off our best weapons against low temperatures and, even so, show off our best style, a task that we will achieve perfectly. with the winter jackets that Columbia offers us a great discount of 30% that we find in the Cyber ​​Monday of El Corte Inglés.

Garments designed to become the ideal armor on cold days and the protagonists of our looks are part of this list of jackets that you will surely want to have in your wardrobe.

Two-Tone Powder Lite Jacket





With this thermal jacket, you will not have to worry about inclement weather, and it is that you will keep water and cold away thanks to its design that repels liquids and maintains body temperature at an ideal point. It has side pockets, a fixed hood and an inner security pocket.

You find it in five different colors, reduced from 99.95 to 69.95 euros.

Men’s Powder Lite ™ Columbia Mountain Jacket

Lake 22 mountain jacket





From the mountains to the city, this black quilted jacket is perfect to keep you warm anywhere. Features trims and hems on the cuffs and waistband to prevent the outside temperature from bothering you, in addition, its zippered pockets keep your things safe and secure.

You find it in three different colors, reduced from 119.95 to 83.95 euros.

Lake 22 ™ Columbia Men’s Mountain Jacket

Columbia Grand Trek Mountain Jacket





A piece that not only shelters you from the cold, but also gives you security is what you will find on this Columbia Grand Trek, andbecause it is made of a reflective material to become visible in low light conditions. Its seams are heat sealed and its insulation helps retain body heat.

You find it reduced from 229.95 to 160.95 euros.

Grand Trek ™ Columbia Men’s Mountain Jacket

Alpine Crux ski jacket





As a nod to the aesthetics of urban trends, we have this jacket in fluorescent green, which is perfect both for skiing and for going out every morning for a coffee. Its lightweight design ensures a good body temperature, while its waterproof material makes it also suitable for the rain.

You find it reduced from 299.95 to 209.95 euros

COLUMBIA Men’s Alpine Crux ™ Columbia Ski Jacket

Winter District ski jacket





Merging the great performance of an outdoor piece with a modern design, the Winter District jacket protects us from the rain as well as from the cold. Its adjustable hood and waist help maintain an ideal body temperature in any weather. The touch of functionality is provided by the pockets for glasses or hands.

You find it reduced from 199.95 to 159.95 euros.

Winter District ™ Columbia Men’s Ski Jacket

Images | Columbia | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.