Black Friday is over, but there is still the last chance for great deals with Cyber ​​Monday that takes place on Monday, November 29.

With the end of this Black Friday comes an extra day of offers on the internet, known as Cyber ​​Monday. A day created at the beginning of the arrival of online stores to compete against Black Friday of physical stores, something that has been turned around today.

Cyber ​​Monday may be one of the last opportunities to get deals and great discounts before Christmas. Especially in technological products that we have seen they have run out quickly.



If you want to save money before the arrival of Christmas and hurry up on your Christmas shopping to make sure that there is stock of that gift you are looking for, we have created this list where you can find cheaper products than normal.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick at Amazon

One of the best-selling products on Amazon during Black Friday has been the player Amazon Fire TV Stick, but the standard model with a remote that is capable of controlling your television. Curiously not the cheapest or the fastest and most powerful.

It is on sale for only 22.99 euros at Amazon, a discount of 17 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen in MediaMarktAmazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Amazon

Amazon’s smart speaker has become one of the big hits of Black Friday and now, for Cyber ​​Monday they have decided to keep their sale prices. But behind this good news, there is a bad news: there is very little stock.

If you want the last 4th generation Echo Dot you can forget to find it on Amazon because there is no stock, yes, in MediaMarkt you can find it for 29.99 euros.

In Amazon you can find the 3rd Gen Echo Dot by 18.99 euros and with delivery before Christmas.

iRobot Roomba 692

iRobot Roomba 692 on Amazon

Robot vacuum cleaners are a highly demanded product on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday and luckily one of the cheapest iRobot is still on sale. It’s about the robot Roomba 692 with WiFi connection and autonomy of about 90 minutes.

Of the 269 euros it cost, it can now be bought for the last time at 199 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 on Amazon

A cheap mobile that is on sale again during Cyber ​​Monday is this Samsung Galaxy M12. It has a 6.5-inch screen, Exynos 850 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 48-megapixel camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

This mobile, perfect for anyone who wants a mobile without spending a lot, can be found on Amazon for 169 euros.

TP-Link Tapo L510E

TP-Link Tapo L510E at Amazon

A cheap, practical light bulb that allows you to add a smart function to your home without the need for more products than your mobile phone and a WiFi connection. This warm white LED bulb TP-Link Tapo L510E it is a success, especially for its functionality and price.

You can find it with a discount of 11 euros on Amazon for only 8.99 euros.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation at Amazon

The number one sex toy in the whole world, Satisfyer Pro 2, still on sale on Amazon. It is a product that has managed to sneak into the best-sellers of many stores and there is no lack of reason.

This clitoral sucker has 11 intensity levels and only costs 18.99 euros.

Soundcore Life Q30

Soundcore Life Q30 at Amazon

Some of the best cheap active noise canceling headphones of the moment are back at one of their best prices that we have seen with Black Friday and it extends to Cyber ​​Monday.

These over-ear headphones Soundcore Life Q30 now they will only cost you 60.79 euros.

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S at Amazon

There is no stock of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, therefore if you want a new generation console your only option is an Xbox Series S. And it is good news because even being the only one available, it is cheaper.

This Xbox Series S with an official Microsoft controller can be purchased for 269 ​​euros.

Amazfit GTS

Amazfit GTS at MediaMarktAmazfit GTS on Amazon

Amazfit GTS is a smartwatch with some of the most important functions you may need to know how much and how you move every day. It even has built-in GPS to keep track of your outdoor runs.

This smartwatch is quite cheap, now it will only cost you 69.50 euros.

Princess Airfryer XL

Princess Airfryer XL at Amazon

The oil-free fryer or air fryer Princess is one of these products that everyone is buying to cook faster and above all healthier. This model is large, with a 3.2 liter tank perfect for preparing servings for 2 or 3 people.

This model only costs 69.99 euros at Amazon, a good price perfect to start “frying” with air and with almost no oil.