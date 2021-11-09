Digital media have advanced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only January to August 2021, 1,048 million Internet banking operations were carried out, a growth of 21% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM).

However, although it might be thought that as these operations grow, the incidence of cyber fraud would also skyrocket, this has not been the case, the ABM reported.

Daniel Becker, president of ABM, explained in a press conference that cyber frauds have decreased by 7%, thanks to financial education campaigns for users and the measures that banks have taken.

“What we know in terms of cybersecurity is that lcyber frauds have decreased by around 7%, thanks to an education campaign that encourages electronic media to be a means of greater experience for the user and less fraud ”, pointed out Becker.

He also added that 1,200 million transactions have been made in mobile banking, a growth of 77% compared to 2020 and 407 million card operations were carried out for electronic businesses, an increase of 64%.

In terms of fraudulent operations, the manager added that users fall into the traps of giving confidential information, so it is essential to promote financial education in all segments.

“Banking based on its capabilities has technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to be able to determine anti-fraud technologies and in that sense, In the first half of 2021, around 5 million claims were registered with respect to this type of instrument, almost 9% in absolute terms, with what we were currently driving ”, he explained.

In the coming months, he commented that there will be a greater adoption of de wallets o digital wallets, which will represent lower costs for users and strengthen the ecosystem fintech, which is not at odds with the bank, he considered.

“Banking regulation actually obeys many elements, but one of the most important is the capture of deposits. The element of greatest intensity is the issue of means of payment, although ecosystems fintech for the banking system they have been extremely challenging, rather than replacing the banking system they will complement them ”, added Becker.

The regulatory environment is essential to reinforce banking security and also, he assured, that common use protocols should be created between banks and fintech in order for the user to operate with greater confidence.

“They will have to create a regulatory environment that allows them to be traceability and guidance elements. If we already have the subject of biometrics, we have to create tools that have a regulatory element for those people who have lost their fingerprints, it can be done with more nip chips, we can also combine additional use elements “, concluded the president of the ABM.

