The common thing about all these messages is that they invite us to enter a link to “verify” our data. In those emails or messages there is always someone who, due to eagerness, ignorance or not paying attention, falls. In a way they are “caught” by cybercriminals and in this way they can end up giving them access to your data, banking systems or savings accounts.

On the other hand, there is cyberbullying, a sign that society now develops electronically. Before, bullying was presented in different ways, but now it is very common to find it in electronic media. There are different types of harassment, you can find bullying, which previously manifested itself physically in schools and universities, is now more common on social networks; Groomng, which is the harassment of an adult towards a minor through social networks; emails or text messages; Cyber ​​gender violence; Sexting, among others. These are problems of our society that already existed, but have passed to the digital world, which in many cases can facilitate the objective, therefore, it is an issue that should not be neglected.

Finally we find the Internet of Things, the digital interconnection of objects that we use in our daily lives to the Internet. For example, now almost all televisions connect to the Internet, and not only that, now also refrigerators, coffee makers, and many objects of our common life, have access to the Internet. Even now we find smart homes, where most of their functions are handled by the network, from lights to black out.

This certainly makes life easier, but it does pose a risk when you look at it from a cybersecurity point of view. Overall, interconnection is positive, but it carries great risks and challenges.

In that order of ideas, cyber attacks and cybersecurity are not a matter or matter only for large companies and industries, they can affect from the least sophisticated cell phone to the most intelligent home of all. The question is not to trust ourselves and not to believe that the problem is distant or belongs to others. We are all part of the problem and the solution.

Editor’s note: Marcela Visbal is Willis Towers Watson Cyber ​​Risk Practice Leader Latin America. Follow her on LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

