The different state health authorities have advanced that they will not comply with the demands of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, regarding the demand for a medical authorization prior to vaccination against the coronavirus of minors between five and eleven years old.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) has described the demands of the Federal Government as “absurd” and has indicated after a meeting held on Friday that they will continue working to “facilitate the vaccination of all Brazilians,” reports the newspaper ‘O Globo ‘.

“Unfortunately, it is natural for you little ones to lose your life to the coronavirus, but we have already defeated polio, measles and more than twenty immunosuppressive diseases. For this reason, instead of making it difficult, we are seeking to facilitate vaccination for everyone the Brazilians, “says Conass in a statement.

Some such as the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, have already advanced that in the state of Rio de Janeiro no medical certificate will be needed so that children in that age group can be vaccinated, as it is included in the Statute of Children and Adolescence.

The demand for a medical prescription defended by Bolsonaro and his Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, could, according to some experts, remove from vaccination those children whose families have limited access to health systems.

Vaccination against the coronavirus among the smallest is at the center of the controversy in Brazil, after the Government has been reluctant to implement it despite having all the medical guarantees, as well as that of the Brazilian agency of the drug (Anvisa), which gave the go-ahead to Pfizer’s immunizer.

In that sense, the Ministry of Health has organized a popular consultation to find out the opinion of Brazilians about vaccination among the youngest before making a final decision, which will be in force until January 2, a measure that has been put in place. questioned by experts and medical authorities.