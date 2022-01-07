News has come to light about a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica made by fans and to be released sometime this year, if all goes according to plan. Fan interest in Resident Evil remakes increased exponentially following the incredible success of RE2 Remake in 2019. While the RE3 remake did not reach the same milestone, series faithful remain eager to see where exactly Capcom will take the brand. below in terms of updated reissues. Admittedly, Code Veronica would be a good step forward.

Set just a few months after the events of RE2, Resident Evil: Code Veronica follows Claire and Chris Redfield in their respective attempts to escape the horrors of a T-Virus outbreak. The RE2 sequel was released with great success, but its sales were poor at first due to its release on the Dreamcast. Fortunately, an improved version of the title, Code: Veronica X, helped tip the balance in its migration to PS2 and GameCube. And while Capcom released a remaster of Code: Veronica X on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, it seems like a modern iteration of the beloved experience is long overdue.

During the 2021 holidays, a group of fans published a trailer for their remake project of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, which will be released for free this year on PC. The development team’s official website notes that the remake will be released in three chapters, each of which will last approximately four hours. Another post on the site makes it clear that since Capcom owns the rights to Resident Evil, the publisher can cancel the fan-made remake of Code Veronica at any time. For now, prospective players can expect the updated version to include multiple languages, new animations, a RE3 Remake-inspired dodge mechanic, a reaction system to fire and rain, and various graphical enhancements.

Again, there is no guarantee that Capcom will not step in and prevent the launch of this project. However, the Code Veronica remake looks quite promising for now, with its enhancements that should satiate those who yearn for a modern take on the experience.

Capcom’s latest adventure, Resident Evil Village, launched on PC and consoles in May 2021 to great success. It also performed strongly on the market, moving more than five million units worldwide through October 2021. Now fans are patiently waiting for news of the long-awaited Resident Evil Village DLC.