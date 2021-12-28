Decorating the table with style to end the year does not have to be a headache, just find simple objects like candles or candlesticks that create atmosphere and opt for small accessories that make a difference.

How can be the case of bags for cutlery that we have booked on Amazon, an inexpensive detail that can add a lot to our table and dazzle the guests:

Our first option is a most practical signing because not only will it add bohemian style to our table at Christmas, it can do it the rest of the year. It is a pack of bags for cutlery in burlap with lace details and a rope in the form of a perfect bow.

A timeless bet that will always give that trendy boho chic style that will never go out of style. We find it for sale on Amazon in a set format with 20 bags for only 15.99 euros (with shipping on time for the end of the year if you place the order today).





20pcs Cutlery Bag Jute Spoon Fork Knife Sack Burlap with Lace Tableware Dining Utensils Party Wedding Banquet Dinner Picnic Communion (Jute Bow)

Secondly, we have another option that is more seasonal but also very interesting. It is a pack of felt cutlery bags, with decorative perforations in two colors to choose from: black or gray.

A simple option that will dress our table not only in the Christmas holidays, but also the rest of winter (yes, when temperatures rise they will be less appropriate). The complete pack consists of four bags from 11.99 euros (the price may vary depending on the color we choose).





Yizemay Christmas Cutlery Holder, Felt Cutlery Bag Table Decoration Tableware Cutlery Holders for Home Restaurant Dining Room Christmas Party Decoration (Gray)

Simpler and cheaper are these paper bags in various colors to choose from. A disposable option that we have selected in red for the occasion (the best color to end the year), but that are available in a multitude of colors, so we can choose the one that best suits our table linen.

In addition, it is super useful for other events such as birthdays or dinners with friends at any other time of the year. We find them for sale on Amazon from only 6.93 euros a pack of 10 (although the price may vary depending on the color we choose).





CLASS 10 C4032TA-110-PEFC Airlaid-Napkin with Cutlery Pocket, Paper, Red, 40x32x0.8 cm, 20

In this case, we are committed to a complete and thematic decoration, with this pack of bags for cutlery and matching tablecloth that combines natural elements such as jute with others that are properly Christmass (such as the tartan print in red and green colors).

The complete pack includes six bags and a red tablecloth with Christmas motifs in white made from an ideal mix of linen and cotton for only 12.99 euros (urgent next day shipping included as long as we are Prime customers).





TAROME 6pcs Christmas Table Cutlery Bag Cutlery Holder Christmas Natural Jute Cutlery Bag Cutlery Holder Cutlery Decoration Cutlery

A DIY touch

Finally, if we want to personalize our table to the maximum and give the cutlery an original touch, instead of a bag, we can place them together tied by a rope and with an identification label.





Kraft Paper Tags 100pcs Gift Tags 9.5 * 4.5cm with Jute String for Weddings Anniversary Valentine Christmas (brown)

In this way you personalize the table to the point of putting the name of each person in their place, something that our guests will surely appreciate. This pack of strings and up to 100 labels with perforated hearts in different shades to choose from (we can also use them to wrap the gifts of Kings) is available on Amazon for only 8.39 euros.

