Cut and fit! Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wraps up filming

The Seven Seas may rest for now as the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has come to an end, as reported by Jason Momoa.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters in 2022, and almost a year after the new feat of the King of the Seven Seas hits the big screen, Jason Momoa confirmed the end of the filming of this feature film.

Through his Instagram account, Jason Momoa reported that the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has ended, at the expense of waiting for new re-recordings if necessary.

“That’s a summary, Aquaman 2. I have a lot to share with you, I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day… It’s so good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises”.

What is expected of Aquaman 2?

In previous weeks Momoa pointed out that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdon represented a greater challenge compared to the first part, so he promised that the sequel will be an even more impressive film.

“We all learned something in the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t done too many sequels. I just know that it is absolutely wonderful… There is so much going on. I think there is much more at stake. There is a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There is a lot of fun, and the action is definitely bigger“.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will feature a cast led by Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman; Amber Heard as Mera and Willem Dafoe as Vulko.

Also returning are Randall Park as Doctor Stephen Shin, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus; Yahya Abdul – Mateen II as Black Manta; Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

The premiere of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

Source: Instagram

