President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this Friday that the resources of the customs fund will be used to boost economic growth and job creation.

“We have committed to Alfonso Durazo that we are going to allocate a considerable amount from the Customs Fund. It is a trust that we received with 50 billion pesos and we have taken care of it and that trust already has 90 billion pesos, “said the president in a conference from Sonora.

López Obrador commented that a part of the trust will be exercised as of next year in three actions: modernization of the Guaymas port, rehabilitation of the Nogales center, creation of a new customs office to facilitate transportation, and improvement of state customs.

He added that corruption in Sonora must be uprooted: “Never again should Sonora’s budget be allocated to satisfy the ambitions of minorities. Corruption never again. The budget must be allocated to the people, and preference must be given to the most humble people ”.

He also mentioned that they will sign an agreement in the state so that all the entity’s disabled receive a pension.

“It is important that there are welfare programs to serve young people, who are not hooked by crime, that they are guaranteed the right to study at work, so that in that way they can pacify Sonora,” said the federal president.

