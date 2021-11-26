Customers force us to innovate. With this idea in mind, José Luis Rodríguez López, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Total Play, assured that the telecommunications company is always in constant exploration to generate new products and services that are disruptive, add value and provide solutions to its customers.

During his Forbes Talk at the Forbes CIO’s 2021 Digital Transformation Geniuses Forum, Rodríguez López assured that a culture of concern permeates the company that forces them to be disruptive and constantly innovate. Thus was born one of its new products, UNNO ​​Empresarial, which concentrates different technology and telecommunications services.

It is a universal CPU. An unsophisticated box, he shared. UNNO Empresarial by Total Play can concentrate different technologies from one or more technology and telecommunications manufacturers, while reducing the architecture required for their provision.

“We are used to the fact that customers are demanding, they push us to do cutting edge things, but not from the point of view of a new toy, but from the point of view of adding value to the products and services we offer,” said the CTO of Total Play. during his participation in the forum held this Thursday night.

To achieve their innovation goals, he said, they surround themselves with “talented people in each of the verticals” of the company, from telephony to television to data. They have, he pointed out, collective experience of great diversity: engineering and design teams, operation teams, laboratories and planning.

All efforts, he stressed, are focused on adding value, that innovation is rapidly adopted, with operational simplicity and efficiency, that is scalable and versatile. In addition, he indicated, “we always want to listen to customers, know what they need from us and what we can do to improve it.”

It is because of all this, said the CTO of Total Play, that the areas of technology and information have become an essential part of a company’s corporate strategy.

