Customer service is the first contact that makes the difference in the experience that the patient will have with the particular specialist, since it is the person with whom they will have contact before, during and after attending the medical check-up or consultation. . He is the one who will basically be offering the promise of good service and a wonderful experience at the medical center.

Health sector organizations have complex constitutions, since they must attend to the needs of the patients who visit the medical center, such as the doctors who are in the facilities, in addition to satisfying the care and administrative personnel who are in charge of providing support to The entire process, which is why, like any other brand, the health sector has the obligation to offer experiences that tell stories and that will be in charge of attracting new customers through voice to voice.

There is no second chance to make a first impression

The typical phrase that we have heard millions of times is true, there are no second chances, especially in the health sector where there is currently so much competition. The first impression is what counts, it is where each patient creates a perception of the medical or hospital center, where memories are generated and the decision is made whether or not to acquire the product or service, since human beings no matter how rational we are we make many decisions based on the emotional transmissions that a place or person generate us

That said, it is understood that it is essential that customer service must make a difference in the medical consultation, in order to generate trust and make patients or users see the office with the lens of trust, where they constantly decide to obtain the services or products of said medical center.

Comprehensive care must be offered, where a good impression of the center is generated, where parameters are established to satisfy the needs of customers, while being attentive, educated and proactive in welcoming and dismissing the user. It is a set that without a doubt can make a customer come back again or not.

In order to offer a comprehensive customer service, all medical and support personnel present in the facilities must be involved, which ranges from doctors, nurses, administrative staff and even cleaning personnel, everyone It must be aligned in the same way to be able to guarantee that customer service makes a difference in the medical consultation, since otherwise uncomfortable conversations with reimbursement customers can be reached, the reputation of the place can be strongly affected , the affected medical personnel may even have legal complications and above all it is a user who will not be satisfied and will make sure that the word of mouth is negative.

So never neglect customer service. It’s fundamental!