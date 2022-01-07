Almost two years after its birth, GO PHARMA® has proven to be an agency capable of anticipating client needs by creating emotional relationships and generating long-term ties that lead to business growth.

The health ecosystem in Mexico is changing, both clients and patients have modified their behavior, now clients have an active role in decision-making, which is why traditional communication has been left behind. There are new opportunities to interact efficiently in different channels, identifying the needs and preferences of clients and patients.

GO PHARMA® has differentiated itself from Health agencies due to its understanding and work in highly specialized areas such as: rare diseases, oncology and neurology; And this is how, during 2021, GO PHARMA® was behind two major projects, the International Congress of Rare Diseases (COINER®) and the Society of Specialists in Rare Diseases (SEER®).

COINER® is an organization in which medical associations that care for patients with low prevalence diseases converge, aimed at the medical community and health professionals, in order to raise awareness about low prevalence diseases and contribute to their training. And SEER® is a civil association constituted in order to promote education and research on Rare Diseases; with the purpose of improving the awareness and approach of the same to favor the quality of life of the patients.

In the revolution of the digital age, allies are needed who share the objectives of clients and patients, so we are sure that GO PHARMA® will have great surprises for us this year.