How good it feels to have come home for Christmas, dear diary. How i missed it. Everything except this scratch, of course. And the rain, how crazy. I still tremble thinking about Benfica day. Not to mention Munich, where a good one fell on us (and it also snowed). Europe leaves us shivering. And me without an umbrella.

I would ask for one, but every time I suggest going out to buy, they tell me to shoot with Coutinho and Dembélé. But these two are useless for winter: they cover little and leave one very cold. And I, meanwhile, enduring the downpour.

I, who have never been much to get wet, especially when they ask me about Qatar. Normal that ends the parties pissed off. My angry face is already a viral meme. In that we are a benchmark. Because what a club we have, huh? Not a trace of cruyffismo. Getting the ball played is more difficult than messing up my hair. There is not even the pointer left.

Well, there is Ter Stegen, almost as good with his hands than with his feet, or Piqué, almost as good with his hands than with his feet.. And what about Busi, who seems to be 25 years old again. It will be the Xavi effect … Or the Alves effect. Yes, good old Dani is back (I don’t know if you’ve seen anything on the subject on Barça’s social networks) and thanks to his arrival we all feel younger.

Nor does it hurt that the average age increases, because now that they no longer brought up the subject of Qatar, I was already afraid that they would begin to question me for promoting child labor. Yes, here we bet on young people. By serious, committed, disciplined kids. And also by Riqui Puig. That some are short? And that? The only height that matters to me is that of the grass (hehe, the typical joke).

And the Camp Nou is a carpet, huh. Do you want to reform it? I see it perfect. The stands are a bit shabby. But while they cannot be filled by the COVID regulations, we are pulling …

A pity that 30,000 people are unable to come every weekend, but you have to follow the rules. Because the norm is still upheld, right? If we are four cats it is because there is limited capacity, right? With the one that is falling, it would only be necessary for the fans, above, to pass us. Nah, I don’t think so; Barça people would never abandon us… right?