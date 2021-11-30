LaSalud.mx.- Currently effective drug options for the treatment of COVID-19 are limited. Some specific therapies are too expensive, so they cannot be established as mass-use therapies.

Antivirals molnupiravir and paxlovid, together with vaccines, could allow control of the pandemic provided that an affordable price is ensured. The cost of therapies can constitute a second element of inequality between the countries of the world (the first is vaccination).

As the production and distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 progresses, the process with the drugs and therapies to treat people who have contracted the virus has been slower. This is especially worrisome due to the loss of effectiveness of the vaccines used, points out a study published by the General Directorate of Strategic Research of the Belisario Domínguez Institute (IBD).

The document titled “COVID-19. Drugs and therapies ”, prepared by the researcher Concepcion Torres Ramirez, points out that, during the almost two years of the pandemic, a large amount of information has been released about the effectiveness of certain drugs, without necessarily being based on studies carried out with scientific rigor.

He adds that currently, efforts are being made by organizations and institutions to register such studies at the international level, and there is more clarity about the effects of certain drugs.

The document states that some of the therapies that have been specifically developed and have shown efficacy are too expensive, so they are not seen as options to establish themselves as mass-use therapies. However, the two antivirals for oral administration: molnupiravir and paxlovid, recently announced, represent the possibility for countries to access drugs that, together with vaccines, finally allow the control of the pandemic.

In this sense, the research indicates that having reliable information on drugs and therapies is essential at this time of the pandemic, in which the percentages of vaccination have allowed the imposed restrictions to be lifted in most countries.

RGP