Current panorama of HIV in the Americas - Mundodehoy.com

HIV Symposium at CNMI

LaSalud-mx .-As part of the academic content of the XLIV National Congress of Internal Medicine, On November 17, the HIV Symposium in which specialists such as Dr. Leticia Pérez Saleme, Dr. Roy Gulick and Dr. Carlos del Río participated.

The doctor Leticia Pérez Saleme, Internist and Infectologist at Hospital Ángeles Pedregal and the current President of the Secretariat of the CISIDAT Health Research Consortium. In his participation, he pointed out that, according to the SISVER database, As of October 24, 2021, 5,492 patients with HIV had been infected with COVID-19.

Of these, 4,771 cases recovered and 721 died, which corresponds to a mortality of 15%. The data is obtained from tests, hospitalizations and deaths registered in 5,186 medical units that include the 475 of the Sentinel System, of which 3 are private.

To avoid this comorbidity, in December 2020, the second-level care hospitals of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) began prescribing Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive treatment for the transmission of HIV, which protects populations at higher risk of acquiring it, thus avoiding high economic and human costs.

As of October 12, 2021, 400 applications have been received, of which 258 people have started PrEP, that is, 64.5%. To do this, the applicant must send an email to [email protected] The answer is obtained in approximately 10 days, and later an appointment is scheduled to the Medical Unit where it will be evaluated by the Internal Medicine or Infectology area. Once the treatment is started, it is accompanied by counseling and control serology for HIV every 4-6 months and annually for hepatitis B and C.

PrEP consists of taking a pill of the medicines every day tenofovir / emtricitabine, which have registered a high prevention efficacy in conjunction with the use of condoms, according to studies by the World Health Organization (WHO).

To increase access to these services, in collaboration with the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS and the National Institute of Public Health, a National PrEP project that offers different prevention strategies for HIV-negative people with substantial risk of contracting HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in places in different entities of the country such as Mexico City, Jalisco, Yucatán, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

The Dr. Roy gulick is Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and a professor at Weill Cornell University. In addition, he is a treating physician at Presbyterian Hospital in New York. His research areas include the design, implementation and analysis of clinical trials in antiretroviral prophylaxis and treatment, including molecules.

He also coordinates the antiretroviral treatment guidelines of the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the management of COVID-19 of the National Institutes of Health in New York. From his experience, he shared that having HIV does not mean being protected against infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus or from becoming seriously ill.

HIV is even part of the list of comorbidities that put adults of any age at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, along with diseases such as cancer, alcoholism, asthma, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, down syndrome, blood pressure discharge, mental disorders, obesity, pregnancy, smoking and tuberculosis.

Among the recommendations for people with HIV who contracted COVID-19, were added: avoid hospitalization if not seriously ill, be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and receive a third dose, at least 28 days later to apply the second.

For HIV patients who have recently been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, they suggest anti-SARS-CoV-2 treatment and prophylaxis. In no case is it feasible to interrupt antiretroviral therapy, therefore, clinics treating patients with COVID-19 and HIV should consult a specialist to adjust the dose.

Likewise, the specialist mentioned that the pandemic has made it difficult to diagnose HIV, as well as clinical services and logistics to deliver treatments. Consequently, adherence to treatment has decreased significantly.

For his part, Dr. Carlos Del Rio is Dean and Distinguished Professor at Emory University School of Medicine, Director of the Department of Global Health at the same think tank, and Professor of Epidemiology at Rollins School of Public Health. His lines of research are early diagnosis, access to antiretroviral care and treatment for marginalized populations, HIV prevention and the translation of research results into clinical practice and public policies.

Mentioned that HIV cases in Latin America have increased 21% since 2010 with approximately 120,000 new people. While in the Caribbean it was reduced by 29%, which represents 13 thousand per year. What’s more, It is estimated that 23% of people with HIV in the region are unaware of their infection, so that one third is diagnosed late with advanced immunodeficiency.

He recognized that there is a high percentage of abandonment in treatment in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico and Peru, among the most popular causes are: young patients, advanced HIV at the beginning of retroviral therapy, late onset of the same or lower CD4 count.

Therefore, it is recommended to start antiretroviral treatment as soon as possible after diagnosis, even on the same day if the patient agrees. In situations where an opportunistic infection is diagnosed, it is advisable to wait 2 weeks to start treatment except for tuberculosis and cryptococcal meningitis.

To choose the initial antiretroviral regimen there are certain factors that must be taken into account, such as the characteristics of the patient (viral load, CD4 count, resistance study results, patient preferences, and anticipated attachment), comorbidities, and other clinical conditions (cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, liver disease, osteoporosis, psychiatric disease, pregnancy, and co-infections).

Regarding the new drugs, the doctor recognized the ibalizumab, an IV antiretroviral that acts by binding to the CD4 receptor on T cells, thus preventing conformational changes in the CD4-gp 120 compound, which blocks viral entry. The fostemsavir, which uses the HIV-1 surface protein gp120 and avoids the conformational changes required for viral interaction at the CD4 receptor, thereby blocking viral adherence and entry into the T cell; and the lenacapavir, which inhibits the capsid of HIV.

Although antiretroviral therapy has been simplified to one tablet, once a day for most patients, there are still people who do not maintain adherence to treatment. For them, the use of an injectable long-acting drug such as cabotegravir, a chain transfer inhibitor and rilpivirine, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor.

With this, it is believed that new long-acting drugs that can be administered every month or even at longer intervals will play an important role in the future of antiretroviral therapy. In addition, for multitreated patients with virological failure there are new drugs that offer the opportunity for virological suppression.

Finally, Dr. Del Río concluded that “HIV prevention with antiretrovirals is now a reality and is improving every day.”