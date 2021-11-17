The Artemis missions are close. Soon, the first woman will set foot on the Moon. Probably throughout the 2030s we will achieve the long-awaited dream of sending human beings to Mars. But make no mistake: the red planet is an inhospitable place. For this reason, NASA rovers, as in this case Curiosity, are doing research on what it is like to live there. In this way, with all this information, we will be able to send appropriate materials and tools for astronauts to survive. But How exactly is Curiosity helping?

The radiation is a serious problem for us on Mars. And it is that there the atmosphere is much thinner than that of the Earth and does not filter it. Unfortunately, radiation is detrimental to human health; but also for some of the life support tools, which can break down. To solve this, it is possible that if we spend time on the neighboring planet it will be under its surface, as we have already told other times in Hypertextual. Surely in Martian caves or lava tunnels. But to know for sure we need to know if these places are safe for us. And the NASA’s Curiosity can help us give an answer with one of its instruments: Radiation Assessment Detector (RAD).

Radiation data collected by Curiosity on Mars

The data collected by Curiosity’s RAD suggest that “the use of natural materials such as rock and sediments on Mars could offer some protection against this ever-present space radiation “, as he points out in a Press release The NASA. Or at least this is one of the conclusions that can be drawn from a study by the space agency rover published this summer in JGR Planets. The analyzed data was collected in a Cliff called Murray buttes between September 9 to 21, 2016; but they are still relevant. Or at least they give us a hint of what the astronauts might find when they reach the red planet.

In this place, the general radiation was a 4% lower than in other areas of Mars. “More significantly, the instrument detected a 7.5% decrease in neutral particle radiation, including neutrons that can penetrate rock and are especially harmful to human health, “the NASA statement said.” These figures are statistically high enough to show that it was due to the location of Curiosity to the foot of the cliff and not to the normal changes in the background radiation, “adds the space agency.

“We have waited a long time for the suitable conditions to obtain these results, which are essential to ensure the accuracy of our computer models, “he says in the statement Bent Ehresmann, a researcher at the Southwest Research Institute and lead author of the recent work. “On Murray buttesWe finally had these conditions and the data to analyze this effect. “But the thing does not stop here. It is important to continue investigating to know in which areas the radiation descends.” Now we are looking for other places where the RAD can repeat this type of measurements“, says the researcher.

Nicolas Lobos / Unsplash

Solar particles

On our planet we are protected from solar storms thanks to the Earth’s magnetic field; but the same does not happen on Mars

Most of the data collected by RAD are from cosmic rays, that is, they come from the universe. This is what is known as “background radiation” and it is detrimental to our health. Nevertheless, a “much more intense” radiation reaches us from the Sun both to Earth and to Mars. On our planet we are protected from solar storms thanks to the Earth’s magnetic field; but the same is not the case on the neighboring planet.

“Cosmic rays, solar radiation, and solar storms are components of space weather, and the RAD is a space weather outpost on the surface of Mars “, explains in the statement Don hassler, a scientist at the Southwest Research Institute and principal investigator of the RAD instrument.

“RAD observations are key to developing the ability to predict and measure space weather; the influence of the Sun on the Earth and other bodies in the solar system, “he also comments in the statement. Jim spann, chief of space meteorology for NASA’s Heliophysics Division. “As NASA plans eventual human voyages to Mars, the RAD serves as an outpost and part of the Heliophysical System Observatory – a fleet of 27 missions investigating the Sun and its influence in space – whose research supports our understanding. and space exploration. “

Now, the Sun is starting a new cycle of activity. This means that Curiosity’s RAD will receive even more radiation in the form of solar storms and give us more data. This is essential for planning future missions to Mars. We cannot send our astronauts without knowing how cosmic rays and radiation will affect them of solar storms. This is a unique opportunity to better understand our star; but also to the red planet.