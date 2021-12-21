Curfew at Christmas and New Years will be from 11 pm for the Omicron variant

Military carry out controls in the streets of Lima, in a file photo. EFE / Paolo Aguilar



The Omicron variant arrived in our country and in less than 24 hours the cases tripled. This situation has forced the government to tighten restrictions and, in order to stop more infections of this deadly virus in Peru, it opted for change curfew hours during the Christmas and New Years holidays.

The Minister of Health Hernando Cevallos announced that for this December 24 and 31 the curfew will no longer be at 1:00 am, but at 11:00 pm, and called on Peruvians to abide by this new schedule in order to later regret a third wave that could exceed the response capacity of the Peruvian health system.

In Peru, 12 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in people who attended a marriage that would have been attended by a person of foreign nationality, for this reason an attempt is being made to identify all those who were at the celebration and thus take the necessary tests.

“As is public knowledge yesterday, several cases have already been detected and today there are eight more cases of this variant that has a much faster contagion capacity. This doubles in two or three days “Cevallos stressed.

The head of Health added that “International experiences tell us that the spread of the amount of this variant would exceed our response capacity according to the speed at which they are reproducing”.

PARTIES AND FAMILY MEETINGS FORBIDDEN

The new time change of the curfew for Christmas and New Years It also maintains the prohibition of parties, family gatherings and social events of all kinds on the dates of the end of the year.

According to Supreme Decree No. 179-2021-PCM, Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January 1, 2022 It will be against the law to organize any type of event at the national level, including those held in the homes of family reunions. For these days the schedule of curfew is from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and the PNP and Armed Forces. they will travel the main streets of all Peru in order to intervene to the offenders.

This new schedule must be complied with at the national level and no longer by regions with an extreme or moderate alert level.

Cevallos also indicated that the competent authorities will be required to ensure that those establishments that fail to comply with the government’s provisions not only be fined, but also the cancellation of their operating license and the total closure of the establishment.

DECREASE OF CAPACITIES

On the other hand, as a contingency measure, the capacity in the different commercial establishments will be reduced from 80% to 60%. “This is going to be for the Christmas and New Years holidays.”

FINES

If you do not comply with the provisions of the regulations issued by the Government, you will receive an economic sanction applied by a member of the National Police of Peru (PNP). This fine can range from S / 88.00 to S / 440.00, according to Legislative Decree No. 1458, without affecting other sanctions that may derive from the offense you commit.

If you do not cancel the fine at the Banco de la Nación (BN) within 5 business days after your sanction, you will not be able to carry out any procedure before any State entity. You will also not be able to receive benefits from any of the state economic, food and health support programs, as indicated in the according to Supreme Decree 008-2021-PCM.

ADVANCE THIRD DOSE

One of the measures that the Government will announce shortly will be the advancement of the application of the third booster dose, it will no longer be necessary to wait 5 months but 3 months.

“It is absolutely safe, there is no problem. It is shown that people who have the third dose have up to 75% protection against these variants. We have made the decision to advance to three months the application of the 3rd dose throughout the country, for all citizens “Cevallos said.

He also said that the notice will be given to all vaccination centers so that citizens who come to apply the third dose will be attended to.

BORDERS

He clarified that the borders in Peru will not be closed, but that the restrictions regarding citizens arriving from countries such as South Africa will be followed.

“Citizens residing in those countries (such as South Africa) will not be able to enter Peru. If they are residents of our country, of course they are, but they will need to have not only the two doses (of the covid-19 vaccine) but also the molecular tests with no more than 48 hours in advance ”, he insisted.

He said that vaccination centers at airports and terraces will be strengthened, and that he has already spoken with the air health authorities in order to achieve a faster detection of covid-19 cases.

“The INS is applying a new detection methodology to see early mutations and to have a greater number of tests developed. The Ministry (of Health) will make every effort to ensure that this variant that is already in the country and that is dispersing does not continue to do so and to avoid this situation, which is quite alarming ”, he asserted.

KEEP READING

Hernando Cevallos confirms 12 cases of Omicron variant and third dose is anticipated

The Minister of Health warns that the spread of the Omicron variant in Peru would exceed response capacity

Minister reiterates that there will be no parties, meetings or crowds to avoid reaching the third wave