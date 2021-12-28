CUPRA faces 2022 after entering the world of electric mobility at the hands of CUPRA Born. For the new year the brand prepares the launch of interesting novelties. Some novelties that will be focused mainly on its first electric vehicle. The long-awaited CUPRA Tarraco must also be borne in mind. Will it finally hit the market? It cannot be ruled out.

2022 will be, to some extent, a transition year for CUPRA. The brand has recently started its commitment to 100% electric mobility with the launch of its first electric. However, despite the fact that it can be assumed that the new year will be a year without great news, nothing is further from the truth. CUPRA has on the agenda the launch of important news.

CUPRA is ready to face 2022. A year that can leave us a surprise in the form of a totally new model and which we will talk about later. However, there is a model that will turn heads. Let’s go into detail.

Video test of the CUPRA Born, the first 100% electric vehicle of the CUPRA brand

The launch of the new CUPRA Born It has been a milestone for the Spanish company. And it is that, it is the first electric vehicle of series production marketed by CUPRA. A model that marks the start of an ambitious all-electric offensive that will accelerate for years to come. The new Born will be the main protagonist of the main novelties that CUPRA will introduce throughout 2022.

At this time, if we go into the Born configurator we will find a very limited offer. And the fact is that the CUPRA electric compact is only available with a single motorization. It is the model that develops a power of 150 kW (204 CV) and equips a 58 kWh lithium-ion battery that allows it to approve a range of 424 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. Now this will change very soon.

The range will be completed in 2022 with the introduction of new and interesting engines. On the one hand, the basic version of 110 kW (150 CV) with a 45 kWh battery will arrive on the market, which will reduce the sale price. And on the other hand, the 170 kW (232 hp) model will be added, which will be offered with two batteries, the 58 kWh and a higher 77 kWh that will allow to overcome the barrier of 500 km of autonomy.

Recreation of the CUPRA Tarraco, the expected luxurious and sporty SUV with 7 seats

CUPRA Tarraco, will it finally be a reality?



Last but not least, we must mention a project that in recent times has been flying over the “headquarters” of CUPRA. And it is neither more nor less than the idea of ​​expanding the SUV offer with a “big brother” for the current CUPRA Ateca. That’s right, we talk about the rumored and speculated CUPRA Tarraco. A project that, if it finally sees the light of day, will do so in 2022.

Last July, a total of 8 units of the long-awaited CUPRA Tarraco were registered in Spain. A piece of information that confirms that CUPRA has been working on the project and already has a large fleet of prototypes. Now, it is also true that time passes and nothing materializes. What’s more, it is becoming common for a considerable number of months to go by without hearing from this model.

If it lands in dealerships, the new CUPRA SUV will position itself as a more luxurious and exclusive alternative to the Skoda Kodiaq RS itself and even the SEAT Tarraco that is for sale.