CUPRA was the first manufacturer of true relief to join Extreme E, since its link with the Abt team was created even before the Hispano-Suiza project and the collaboration between Hummer and Chip Ganassi Racing. Although the arrival of McLaren raises the bar Of the manufacturers present at the event for 2022, CUPRA has decided to maintain its commitment to the electric 4×4 category. In fact, CUPRA and Abt will maintain their bond in the second Extreme E campaign with the aim of maintaining the ascending line that they have followed during the last X-Prix with the help of Mattias Ekström and Jutta Kleinschmidt. A job for both drivers that allows the team have the necessary base to face the 2022 season with guarantees.

The first stages of the season were not particularly favorable for the Abt CUPRA team., among other things because Claudia Hürtgen’s performance was far from what could be expected. But nevertheless, Mattias Ekström and Jutta Kleinschmidt, replacing their compatriot from the second event, have managed to get a better performance from the Odyssey 21 with the passage of the X-Prix. In fact, both pilots took the podium of the Island X-Prix held in Sardinia after finishing the grand finale of the event in second position. A result that validates and reinforces the work carried out by Abt CUPRA throughout the season with an electric 4×4 that is difficult to ‘tame’ as a result of its 550 hp -440 kW- and high torque.

Although CUPRA has confirmed its participation in the 2022 season of Extreme E by the hand of the Abt team, the truth is that the Spanish brand has not defined its driver line-up for the next campaign. With everything, the most logical thing is that Mattias Ekström continues in the structure: «The first season of Extreme E has been exciting and it has allowed us to discover a new style of racing, as well as to emphasize some really important issues for the well-being of society and the planet. It has been great”. The same situation should live his partner Jutta Kleinschmidt: «Extreme E has been a great discovery, when it comes to technology, cars, and the places where we compete. A few weeks ago, we took the podium in Sardinia and now, after the season is over, we want more».