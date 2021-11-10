CUPRA Formentor VZ5, the most exclusive and powerful version already has a price in Spain

The new CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is ready to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships. The configurator of the limited edition CUPRA SUV has been opened, revealing all the details regarding the equipment and, more importantly, its price.
CUPRA has decided to crown the Formentor range with an exclusive and very interesting limited edition that stands out, among other things, for its mechanics. The new CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is ready to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships. What’s more, it is already available in the brand’s configurator, revealing all the details. Optional equipment and, what is more important, its price.
The production of the new Formentor VZ5 will be limited to 7,000 units, which guarantees a high level of exclusivity as well indicated. It is quickly recognizable as it features a number of distinctive design features and, more importantly, the chassis set-up has been perfected.
The equipment of the new CUPRA Formentor VZ5
Another key to this limited edition of the CUPRA Formentor is its complete equipment. Something logical when crowning the offer. We list below the featured standard equipment:
- 20-inch light-alloy wheels
- High beam assistant
- Hill start assistant
- Rain sensor and automatic lights on
- Ambient LED lighting system
- Rear windows darkened
- CUPRA Connect with emergency call
- Exterior mirrors adjustable and electrically folding, heated
- LED taillights with dynamic flashing lights
- Keyless start and access system
- DAB digital radio receiver
- Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones
- Digital instrument cluster
- Full Link system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- LED fog lights with cornering function
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Full LED headlights
- Driver fatigue detector
- Electronic immobilizer
- Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function
- Tire pressure sensor
- Rear view camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Variable loading system
- Parking exit and lane change assistant and danger warning system for exiting the vehicle
- Lane Keeping Assist with Emergency Assist and Traffic Jam Assist
- Traffic sign recognition
- Front center armrest integrated into center console
- Heated front seats
- Adaptive cruise control with follow to stop function and speed limiter
- Three-zone Climatronic climate control with climate control panel at the rear
- Power windows
- Central locking with remote control
- Electric boot lid opening with virtual pedal function
- USB Type-C connection
The engine of the new CUPRA Formentor VZ5
Regarding the mechanical section, under the hood of the new Formentor VZ5 is a 2.5-liter TSI five-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 390 hp and 480 Nm of maximum torque. This block is associated with a DSG automatic gearbox double clutch and seven relations as well as a system of 4Drive all-wheel drive.
Video test of the CUPRA Formentor, the best-selling model of the CUPRA brand in Europe
Thanks to this mechanism, the CUPRA SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds
and reach a maximum speed of 250 km / h. And although it is not a determining factor, it should be noted that it declares an average fuel consumption of 10.2 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 231 g / km according to the WLTP cycle.
CUPRA Formentor VZ5 price in Spain
Prices valid from November / 2021
The official commercialization will start immediately and the first deliveries will take place before the end of this year. The fact that the configurator has been opened is a clear example that its arrival in dealerships is just around the corner.