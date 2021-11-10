CUPRA Formentor VZ5, the most exclusive and powerful version already has a price in Spain

The new CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is ready to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships. The configurator of the limited edition CUPRA SUV has been opened, revealing all the details regarding the equipment and, more importantly, its price.

The production of the new Formentor VZ5 will be limited to 7,000 units, which guarantees a high level of exclusivity as well indicated. It is quickly recognizable as it features a number of distinctive design features and, more importantly, the chassis set-up has been perfected.

The new CUPRA Formentor VZ5 can already be configured in Spain

Another key to this limited edition of the CUPRA Formentor is its complete equipment. Something logical when crowning the offer. We list below the featured standard equipment:

20-inch light-alloy wheels

High beam assistant

Hill start assistant

Rain sensor and automatic lights on

Ambient LED lighting system

Rear windows darkened

CUPRA Connect with emergency call

Exterior mirrors adjustable and electrically folding, heated

LED taillights with dynamic flashing lights

Keyless start and access system

DAB digital radio receiver

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Digital instrument cluster

Full Link system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

LED fog lights with cornering function

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Full LED headlights

Driver fatigue detector

Electronic immobilizer

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Tire pressure sensor

Rear view camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Variable loading system

Parking exit and lane change assistant and danger warning system for exiting the vehicle

Lane Keeping Assist with Emergency Assist and Traffic Jam Assist

Traffic sign recognition

Front center armrest integrated into center console

Heated front seats

Adaptive cruise control with follow to stop function and speed limiter

Three-zone Climatronic climate control with climate control panel at the rear

Power windows

Central locking with remote control

Electric boot lid opening with virtual pedal function

USB Type-C connection

The engine of the new CUPRA Formentor VZ5

Regarding the mechanical section, under the hood of the new Formentor VZ5 is a 2.5-liter TSI five-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 390 hp and 480 Nm of maximum torque. This block is associated with a DSG automatic gearbox double clutch and seven relations as well as a system of 4Drive all-wheel drive.

Video test of the CUPRA Formentor, the best-selling model of the CUPRA brand in Europe

Thanks to this mechanism, the CUPRA SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds

and reach a maximum speed of 250 km / h. And although it is not a determining factor, it should be noted that it declares an average fuel consumption of 10.2 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 231 g / km according to the WLTP cycle.

CUPRA Formentor VZ5 price in Spain

Mechanics Formentor VZ5 2.5 TSI 390 CV DSG 7v 4Drive € 62,840

Prices valid from November / 2021

The official commercialization will start immediately and the first deliveries will take place before the end of this year. The fact that the configurator has been opened is a clear example that its arrival in dealerships is just around the corner.